DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

PCB dedicates second day of Lahore Test to Pakistan’s fight against polio

Ikram JunaidiPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 11:03am
A picture shared by PCB on its Twitter on Tuesday.
A picture shared by PCB on its Twitter on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD: While the country has not reported any polio case for around 15 months, the Pakistan Cricket Board ramped up support for polio eradication by dedicating the second day of the Lahore Test against Australia to raising awareness against the virus.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility partnership with the Polio Programme, the PCB facilitated various awareness-raising activities, including a shout-out by the players, promoting awareness messages, honouring polio workers and polio survivors and ensuring their free access to the match.

“Cricketers, as national heroes are role models for the children and youth of Pakistan,” Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, said in a statement.

“I am so pleased and proud they are supporting the national mission of polio eradication and hope that their messages will reach some of the country’s hard to reach areas. I believe our work together with the PCB will help to reach parents and caregivers with an important message on vaccination. No child should ever be paralysed by Polio because it is a disease that can easily be prevented by a very safe vaccine.” he added.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja assured full support of the country’s cricket governing body including the Pakistan players and officials to the Polio Programme.

“The PCB is committed to play its role,” Ramiz said. “Together, we can bowl out polio by focusing more on awareness-raising and promoting a culture of vaccine acceptance.”

While acknowledging the contributions of polio workers he added: “The entire Nation is proud of all polio workers for their commitment and hard work despite challenges in reaching every child across Pakistan.”

Pakistan recently marked a significant milestone with no wild polio case reported in the last 14 months, though the virus is still present in some parts of the country, and therefore it is a threat to all children in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries left with the polio virus; and there is still an imminent risk of the polio virus to any unvaccinated child on either side of the border.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...