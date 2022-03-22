DAWN.COM Logo

Teenage Hindu girl shot dead in Sukkur, suspect arrested

Mohammad Hussain KhanPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 06:03pm
A photo of 18-year-old Pooja Kumari, who was shot dead in Sukkur on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
An 18-year-old girl from the Hindu community was gunned down on Monday near the Chhuahra Mandi area of Sukkur, the police said.

According to Sukkur Station House Officer (SHO) Bashir Jagirani, the assailant — identified as Wahid Bux Lashari — and two of his accomplices broke into Pooja Kumari's house and opened fire on her. Officials said Lashari wanted to marry the teenager but she refused.

The victim's father, Sahib Oad, lodged a first information report (FIR) against the suspects under Section 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention), Section 302 (punishment for murder), and 337H(ii) (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of other, shall be punished with imprisonment of either-description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police arrested Lashari today and presented him before a local court, which subsequently remanded him into police custody for 10 days.

Kumari's murder drew condemnation on social media, with #JusticeforPooja trending on Twitter.

Former MQM leader Raza Haroon were among those who demanded justice for the slain girl. He urged Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take action, calling it the "worst form of human rights violation and persecution of religious minorities in Sindh".

Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir criticised the provincial authorities, saying: "Under the PPP government, child marriage laws aren't worth more than the paper they're printed on."

"Doors to forced conversion of minor girls are open because child marriages are facilitated by corrupt and ignorant [officials]," he added.

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai's father Ziauddin called the murder "disgusting" and a "heinous crime", adding that "we all must speak up to demand justice for the bravest Pooja Kumari."

