DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2022

Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova banned, to be stripped of Olympics gold

ReutersPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 10:56am

MOSCOW: Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for the use of prohibited substances and will be stripped of her 2012 Olympics gold medal in the 20-km race, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

Lashmanova won gold in London when she beat compatriot Olga Kaniskina, who was also later stripped of her silver medal for doping. Lashmanova then won gold at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, another medal she will now lose.

The AIU said the charges were based on Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) data as well as evidence provided by Richard McLaren, who led the invest­i­gations into state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes.

“Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years, starting 9 March 2021, for the use of prohibited substances, a violation of World Athletics anti-doping rules,” the AIU said in a statement.

“Lashmanova has accepted the sanction proposed by the AIU... She is set to lose gold medals from the women’s 20-km race walk event at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow.”

The AIU said her results between Feb 18, 2012 and Jan 3, 2014 had been disqualified.

Lashmanova was previously handed a two-year doping ban in 2014. She had been coached by Viktor Chegin, who was banned for life from athletics in 2016 over the Russian doping scandal.

Russia’s athletics federation was suspended by World Athletics in 2015 following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report containing allegations of state-supported doping, which Moscow denied.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria Part II
Mar 22, 2022 12:28pm
The lengths at which the west is going to defame Russia.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...
OIC’s challenge
Updated 21 Mar, 2022

OIC’s challenge

At the best of times, the OIC has not been an effective body in global affairs.
21 Mar, 2022

Delay in funding

THE delay in the conclusion of the ongoing seventh review of the $6bn IMF funding programme for Pakistan may be...
21 Mar, 2022

Child labourers

IT is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws in all the provinces, the scourge of child labour...