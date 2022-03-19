PTI defectors enjoy opposition hospitality

• Opposition writes to NA speaker to expedite no-trust

• Receiving threats, dissident PTI MNA claims

ISLAMABAD: Even before supporters of the government descended upon Sindh House on Friday — where a number of government-allied lawmakers had been staying until the previous day – the opposition moved quickly to relocate its ‘trump cards’.

Highly placed PPP sources said that PTI dissidents were shifted from Sindh House on Friday morning to a safe place in Islamabad’s Sector F-8. This is the same area where Zardari house is also located.

Then, on Friday night, PPP leaders Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri hosted a dinner, which was attended by more than two dozen PTI lawmakers, including four ministers, the sources claimed.

In addition, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also met PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Threatening messages

Earlier, dissident PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan, who was among those staying at Sindh House ‘for their safety’, claimed to have received threatening messages. He also tweeted a screenshot of the Whatsapp messages he apparently received.

“Receiving threats telling me what we did with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Bashir Bilour Shaheed will do with you and your three sons I saved others numbers who have given threats present leadership will be responsible,” the tweet said.

Expediting no-trust

Also on Friday, the opposition also handed over a letter, addressed to the National Assembly speaker, to the NA secretary, urging him to immediately circulate among the MNAs the notice of no-trust motion against the premier.

The letter points out that the notice of a resolution for a vote of no-confidence had been submitted on March 8 under Article 95(1) of the Constitution, and the rules required the secretary to circulate it among the members, which had not been done so far.

Under Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, the secretary must, “as soon as may be”, circulate the notice among the members. The notice has to be included in the Orders of the Day for the first working day exactly a day after it’s been received. Furthermore, leave to move the resolution should be sought after questions, if any, and before other business of the day is taken up.

According to the rules, after the resolution is moved, the speaker could allot a day, or days, for a discussion on it. However, such a resolution could not be moved while the assembly is considering demands for grants submitted in the annual budget. The assembly session cannot be prorogued until the motion is disposed of or the resolution has been voted upon.

In a related development, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser vowed to strictly follow the rules while taking up the no-trust motion, disowning remarks attributed to him that he would run the proceedings as he pleased. A spokesman said no such remarks had been made by the speaker.

PPP asks PM to step down

Meanwhile, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman asked PM Khan to step down “after losing mandate”, and said defecting ruling party lawmakers could not be disqualified before vote. She said: “No-trust motion is a constitutional provision and it must not be countered through extra-constitutional means.”

At a time when PTI lawmakers have expressed no trust in the prime minister, and his allies were advising him to quit, Mr Khan wanted to save his government through ultra-constitutional tactics. She warned that any irresponsible action on the part of the government would push the country towards anarchy.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2022