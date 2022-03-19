‘Lapses’ in police response to Sindh House melee in capital

• Murad Ali Shah says despite calls, police did not respond

• DC insists those involved in attacking Sindh House arrested

ISLAMABAD: When a group of demonstrators, led by a couple of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, were marching on Sindh House, the capital’s police force did not take any immediate action to quell the situation.

Sindh House is located deep inside the high-security Red Zone and is surrounded by high-profile residences and other provincial houses. These areas are already covered by a security cordon and the average person cannot simply waltz into the area, shouting slogans, holding placards or brandishing lotas.

Sources in the police and the capital administration told Dawn that the protesters moved in the Red Zone without any hurdles since there was no police presence, and managed to reach the VIP entrance of Sindh House after crossing Balochistan House, KP House and the Ministers’ Enclave.

This happened not once, but twice. Prior to moving towards the Red Zone, PTI workers had initially gathered at the National Press Club (NPC) and held a demonstration there.

They then began to march towards Sindh House, and managed to reach it without any intervention from law enforcement, witnesses said.

It was then that the authorities swung into action and tried to get the protesters to disperse. But even this was not met with complete success, and a second wave of protesters gathered outside Sindh House a few hours later, eventually breaking down the gate and storming the premises.

The entrance that was breached is normally used by the chief minister or governor of the province when they visit, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) insiders alleged that it was possible that those who stormed Sindh House may have had “help from inside”.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Anwar Siyal blamed the Islamabad police and the ICT administration for their failure to protect the official building.

“The so-called Tiger Force is nothing but a pack of jackals, backed by the Islamabad police,” Mr Siyal alleged, warning the Islamabad police inspector general and the administration not to follow the illegal instructions of the “so-called rulers who do not have the legal standing to remain in power”.

The Sindh chief minister also lashed out at authorities in the capital, saying the comptroller of Sindh House called the local police three to four times, but they did not respond on time.

Murad Ali Shah said the attackers had broken down the door of Sindh House long before police reached the scene.

Sources in the party also claimed that some PTI MNAs had visited Sindh House on Thursday to meet PPP lawmakers.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat toldDawnthat so far security had not been sought for the Sindh House from the capital administration. However, security in and around Red Zone was strengthened and police and paramilitary force had been deployed, he added.

Besides, a ban has been imposed on gathering in the Red Zone, he said, adding that a case was registered against the mob who attacked the Sindh House and those involved in it were arrested.

He said the assistant commissioner Secretariat reached the spot after the mob’s arrival there and got it cleared. Later, people in small groups of two or three reached the Sindh House again from different routes and assembled there.

The administration and police then responded and arrested them, Mr Shafqaat added. — Tahir Siddiqui in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2022