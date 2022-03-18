DAWN.COM Logo

No room for minus Imran in PTI: Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished March 18, 2022 - Updated March 18, 2022 06:14pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Friday that there was "no room" for minus one in the PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said there was a rumour going on that "everything is okay but Imran Khan. Everything can be saved if we go towards minus one."

The minister declared emphatically that there is "no room for minus one" in the PTI, adding that if anyone had any misunderstanding, they should remove it.

'Show-cause notices will be issued to defectors'

He advised dissident MNAs, including those staying at Sindh House in Islamabad, to rethink their decision. Calling them "sensible" people, Qureshi said the MNAs were aware of the law and the Constitution, as well as, the PTI's mandate.

"If they were elected on the bat (PTI's election symbol) there were hopes attached to them. There are disagreements in every party but these are resolved. You cannot sit in the lap of opponents."

A day earlier, several MNAs from the ruling PTI, who had been 'in hiding' at the Sindh House, revealed themselves — proving that opposition claims of having won over members of the ruling coalition were indeed true.

The revelation came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and some cabinet ministers accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence resolution, disclosing that Sindh House in Islamabad had become a centre for buying and purchasing members.

Raja Riaz, who belongs to the Jahangir Tareen group, reportedly claimed that there were 24 PTI members staying at Sindh House, while Noor Alam Khan put the number of dissidents over 24.

Most of these individuals, who joined the PTI before the 2018 elections, claimed that they were staying at the facility of their own will and they decided to shift here after observing some suspicious activities and receiving threats while lodging at Parliament Lodges.

All of them refuted allegations that they had been offered money to make the opposition's no-trust move a success. The members, however, remained diplomatic when asked if they had decided to vote in support of the opposition's no-trust resolution against the prime minister, stating that they would vote according to their "conscience".

During his presser today, the foreign minister told the lawmakers that the PTI was ready to listen to their "valid concerns", saying they would make a big political mistake if they went against party decisions.

He appealed to them to reconsider their decision and to weigh their choices with a "cool mind" and make a decision that was not against their party.

Qureshi added that the PTI's political committee had decided in accordance with the law, Constitution and ethics that if the MNAs — despite the appeal — chose to become dissidents, they would be issued show-cause notices and a presidential reference would be moved against them.

The minister's comments come hours after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government would file a reference in the Supreme Court, asking it to interpret Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, which is related to disqualification of parliamentarians on grounds of defection.

"The Supreme Court will be asked about the legal status of the vote of party members when they are clearly involved in horse-trading and change their loyalties in exchange for money," he said.

Chaudhry said the Supreme Court would also be asked for advice on whether those who change their party loyalties for financial reasons would be disqualified for life or allowed to contest elections again.

According to Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, a parliamentarian can be disqualified on grounds of defection if he "votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill or a Constitution (amendment) bill".

The article says that the party head has to declare in writing that the MNA concerned has defected but before making the declaration, the party head will "provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him".

'Allies will not part ways'

Earlier in the press conference, Qureshi asserted that the PTI's allies would not part ways with the ruling party and make "political decisions".

The foreign minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, a key ally of the PTI in the centre and Punjab, "is a political family that makes political decisions, not emotional decisions".

"It there is a need to make them understand where they stand for the PML-N," he added, recalling that it was, in fact, the "PML-N that had laid thorns in their path during the 2018 general elections".

The PTI, on the other hand, had been supporting them, Qureshi said.

So, he said, "in my political opinion, they will never trust the PML-N".

In this connection, he also spoke about speculations that the PML-Q had been offered the position of Punjab chief minister.

Comments (36)
Siva
Mar 18, 2022 05:41pm
Otherwise, you stand no chance.
Reply Recommend 0
Terminator
Mar 18, 2022 05:42pm
Imran like alll other elected PMs of Pakistan will end up in Jail or staying in UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 18, 2022 05:47pm
More like, "no room for minus Buzdar in PTI" because it is decided by the stars (planets).
Reply Recommend 0
Kumar
Mar 18, 2022 05:47pm
Failed foreign minister!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh chilli
Mar 18, 2022 05:47pm
He wants to be PM .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2022 05:49pm
The whole nation and each and every single overseas Pakistani is saying one name only: IMRAN KHAN. We overseas Pakistanis want him and PTI only.
Reply Recommend 0
Fartcrack
Mar 18, 2022 05:49pm
FO rejects this statement
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Mar 18, 2022 05:52pm
Such statements imply that there is something going on... Bad times for Pakistan again. Pathetic electoral system and poor system of government. Hopefully we will see presidential system soon.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Mar 18, 2022 05:53pm
He looks like he's about to cry.
Reply Recommend 0
Ed
Mar 18, 2022 05:53pm
Wishful thinking
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Mar 18, 2022 05:53pm
Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, is a qualified person for being the next PM.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 18, 2022 05:54pm
Half of PTI has revolted against IK leadership.So to save PTI government it’s not a bad idea to look for a joint candidate acceptable to replace IK as PM so that PTI can complete its term. Not a bad idea should be considered.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2022 05:54pm
Joke of the century. No one is indispensable.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Mar 18, 2022 05:55pm
All these MNAs should resign first and then join any other party.
Reply Recommend 0
Muslimwe girl
Mar 18, 2022 05:57pm
All the political parties are going to mess up the things just.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 18, 2022 05:57pm
They are sensible but it takes two to TANGO
Reply Recommend 0
Aditya
Mar 18, 2022 06:02pm
Someone is smelling opportunity here, while pretending to be loyal
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 18, 2022 06:04pm
PTI workers have now entered after breaking the main gate of Sindh House in Islamabad and raising slogans against the dissident. Sindh police deputed at the Sindh House is trying to make the PTI workers not to resort towards violence. On the other hand Saeed Ghani of PPP have said that PPP workers know where Governor House in Karachi is located. While SMQ has addressed the press conference but it seems that violence may erupt in Islamabad or Karachi any time.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 18, 2022 06:04pm
Problem is all is kosher for PTI as long as it goes in their favor. e.g. after the senate election PTI used to say that opposition voted because their 'conscience' compelled them!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Mar 18, 2022 06:07pm
Fair point, if one elected on one party’s mandate, one shouldn’t be allowed to change symapthy to that party. One must resign if not agree on party’s mandate and by-election on that seat should take place.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqat
Mar 18, 2022 06:07pm
It’s better for Imran khan to dissolve assemblies or appoint another PM from his party.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 18, 2022 06:09pm
We mustn't forget that PTI is Imran Khan and without him the future of Pakistan would be much less progressive, we will go back over 10 years, would be controlled by US, UK and EU like they did during the last 30+ years. Its our choice to go back or forward with credibility, integrity and being proud citizens. So think wisely and don't let corrupt tola back in power for the sake of your family and country.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Mar 18, 2022 06:10pm
PTI without Imran? Opposition basically wants to have two party system where they take turns in looting the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 18, 2022 06:11pm
Those greedy turncoats will curse Zardari for the rest of their life
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Mar 18, 2022 06:12pm
There is no PTI without IK just like there is no PMLN without NS.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 18, 2022 06:13pm
Zardari though he can topple IK with money. Now get ready Mr Zardari for IK’s next move
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akbar
Mar 18, 2022 06:18pm
Mr Qureshi is absolutely right. PTi is Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Mar 18, 2022 06:25pm
Superficial statement. He is preparing his 'Sherwani'.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Mar 18, 2022 06:25pm
Aah..Pakistan politics!!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Mar 18, 2022 06:30pm
No room for Imran in PTI: Qureshi
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 18, 2022 06:36pm
Once again, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Zarir
Mar 18, 2022 06:36pm
then how will you become PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Mar 18, 2022 06:37pm
We will buy MNA,break the constitution but you shouldn't react because that will be undemocratic
Reply Recommend 0
Zarir
Mar 18, 2022 06:38pm
IK to catch a flight back to UK for ever
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 18, 2022 06:42pm
He is an impulsive liar. It means PTI minus Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 18, 2022 06:55pm
Why not minus Sharifs and Zardari
Reply Recommend 0

