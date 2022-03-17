DAWN.COM Logo

Mohammad Asif loses semi-final at Asian snooker

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished March 17, 2022 - Updated March 17, 2022 11:29am

KARACHI: Two-time former world champion Mohammad Asif, the last survivor of the Pakistani trio, crashed out after suffering a 2-5 loss to Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh in the semi-final of the Asian 6-Reds Snooker Championship in Doha.

The 39-year-old Asif could only win two frames as his opponent romped home 67-18, 95-1, 87-5, 86-13, 66-68, 19-95, 68-38 in a convincing fashion. By virtue of making it to the last four, Asif ended up with a bronze.

Meanwhile, Amir who finished runner-up in the preceding world snooker final, made amends beating India’s Ishpreet Singh Chadha 64-44, 92-18, 75-8, 93-20, 60-5 in the title clash to land the crown.

Pakistani cueists are due to arrive from Doha early Thursday morning.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2022

