DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

Islamabad ATC acquits PTI's senior leaders in Parliament House attack case

Tahir NaseerPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 02:48pm
From left to right: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. — PID/APP/Radio Pakistan/File
From left to right: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. — PID/APP/Radio Pakistan/File

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted President Dr Arif Alvi and senior leaders of the ruling PTI, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the 2014 Parliament House attack case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already been acquitted in the case in October 2020.

Earlier this month, President Alvi appeared in the court alongside his counsel Babar Awan and submitted two separate applications — one for giving up his constitutional immunity and another seeking his acquittal for want of evidence under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code.

During a hearing on March 9, the ATC heard arguments of the prosecution that conceded that the FIR registered against the president was politically motivated.

Other PTI leaders who were acquitted today include Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and estranged members Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, among others.

The verdict was announced by Judge Mohammad Ali Warraich on President Alvi's application as well as acquittal petitions filed by the PTI leaders.

The prosecution had not objected to the acquittal pleas.

Prosecution lawyers are appointed by and take ins­t­ructions from the sitting government. The then prosecution team under the PML-N government had fou­ght the Parliament House attack case but with a new team under the PTI government, the situation had changed.

The ATC had last month reserved its verdict in the case.

On Aug 31, 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police deployed at Constitution Avenue. The protesters also attacked the PTV premises and briefly took control of the building.

As per the prosecution, three people were killed and 26 injured, while 60 were arrested. It had submitted 65 photographs, sticks, cutters, etc, to the court to establish its case. It also maintained the protest was not peaceful and the PTI leaders sought bail after three years.

Police had invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act against Prime Minister Imran, Alvi and leaders including Umar, Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lahori
Mar 15, 2022 02:03pm
Have some shame. Zero moral
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 15, 2022 02:12pm
Send this case to IHC and see the outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
UsmanYunis
Mar 15, 2022 02:12pm
What a Joke!!! Prosecutors who are currently controlled by the current government did not "Object". Of course! But these perpetrators will be taken care of soon inshaAllah.
Reply Recommend 0
sadaqat
Mar 15, 2022 02:15pm
Good. It was a politically driven case anyway
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asim
Mar 15, 2022 02:18pm
This is allowing them to be let off the hook prior to the no-confidence motion
Reply Recommend 0
AP
Mar 15, 2022 02:19pm
Signal for no-confidence
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 15, 2022 02:20pm
The Prosecution has not objected to their current bosses being acquitted.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 15, 2022 02:22pm
Why would prosecution will press before the ATC judge when the prosecution knew it very well that all those people against whom case was register in Parliament House attack case are sitting at the top slots of the incumbent government.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Mar 15, 2022 02:29pm
Opposition should have part of joint probe.
Reply Recommend 0
Master Gee
Mar 15, 2022 02:33pm
Where ATC had been sleeping so far - Decided to open a case now. Is ATC a name of some opportunistic organization?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Mansoor ahmed
Mar 15, 2022 02:44pm
In Pakistan vandalism is permissible under law
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 15, 2022 02:44pm
Good, the opposition must be crying now
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Mar 15, 2022 02:50pm
Mopping up exercise before the eventual!
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 15, 2022 02:50pm
Because all of them are rich and in power. Typical PTI lead Pakistani justice!
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Mar 15, 2022 02:55pm
LoL Prosecution aka lawyers who represent the Government, do not object to acquittal of Government. As if they have any choice. Next time when filing corruption case against PMLN or PPP, have PPP and PMLN workers be prosecution lawyers, because that is the standard PTI sets for itself
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Mar 15, 2022 02:58pm
Excellent, vindicated and cleared by the courts Soon on the 28th will happen when opposition motion gets thrown out
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Mar 15, 2022 02:59pm
PTI Vs PTI case
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Mar 15, 2022 03:05pm
@sadaqat, Did you not see the pictures and videos
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Winning to lose

Winning to lose

Arifa Noor
This crisis will achieve little beyond discrediting the politicians — if it hasn’t already done so.

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...
Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...