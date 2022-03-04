Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2022

President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

Tahir NaseerPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 12:09pm
President Arif Alvi appears before the ATC in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi appears before the ATC in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

President Arif Alvi made his first appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.

Alvi, who is nominated in the case, arrived at the ATC along with his counsel Babar Awan and filed an application to decline availing presidential immunity that he enjoys under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The hearing was conducted by ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich.

The president informed the court that he had the prerogative to avail immunity under the laws of Pakistan, "however, I choose to withdraw it as I believe there should no difference between anyone."

"When I learned that the court is about to pen its verdict in the case, I decided to appear so there should be no talk that I did not appear," he told the judge.

He appealed to the court that all cases should be expedited to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

The court had reserved the verdict in the case last month, which will be announced on March 9.

Parliament House, PTV attack

In August 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehrik had staged a sit-in in Islamabad which continued till December that year. The protest had continued for a record 104 days.

On Aug 31, 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police deployed at Constitution Avenue. The protesters also attacked the premises of PTV and briefly took control of the building.

Police invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI chief Imran Khan and leaders including Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

As per the prosecution, three people were killed and 26 others were injured while 60 individuals were arrested. The prosecution had submitted 65 photos, sticks, cutters and other objects to the court as evidence to establish its case.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No-confidence tension
Updated 04 Mar, 2022

No-confidence tension

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the next 48 hours are important and that a vote of no-confidence...
04 Mar, 2022

Underage marriage

TRADITION can sometimes be an albatross around one’s neck. In a conservative, patriarchal society like Pakistan...
04 Mar, 2022

Another attack in Quetta

THE continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan lays bare the state’s failure to pre-empt subversive forces,...
03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.