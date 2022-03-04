President Alvi appears before Islamabad ATC in PTV attack case

President Arif Alvi made his first appearance before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.

Alvi, who is nominated in the case, arrived at the ATC along with his counsel Babar Awan and filed an application to decline availing presidential immunity that he enjoys under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The hearing was conducted by ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich.

The president informed the court that he had the prerogative to avail immunity under the laws of Pakistan, "however, I choose to withdraw it as I believe there should no difference between anyone."

"When I learned that the court is about to pen its verdict in the case, I decided to appear so there should be no talk that I did not appear," he told the judge.

He appealed to the court that all cases should be expedited to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

The court had reserved the verdict in the case last month, which will be announced on March 9.

Parliament House, PTV attack

In August 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehrik had staged a sit-in in Islamabad which continued till December that year. The protest had continued for a record 104 days.

On Aug 31, 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police deployed at Constitution Avenue. The protesters also attacked the premises of PTV and briefly took control of the building.

Police invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI chief Imran Khan and leaders including Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

As per the prosecution, three people were killed and 26 others were injured while 60 individuals were arrested. The prosecution had submitted 65 photos, sticks, cutters and other objects to the court as evidence to establish its case.

