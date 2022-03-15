DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

PM Imran asks aides not to pass remarks against allies

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his close aides on Monday not to pass any remarks against coalition partners of the government.

Sources close to the premier told Dawn that Mr Khan gave the instructions after Planning Minister Asad Umar called major allies of the governm­ent — Pakistan Muslim Lea­g­ue-Q (PML-Q) and Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement (MQM) — as parties of some districts.

“The PML-Q is a party of some districts while the MQM is confined only to Karachi,” Mr Umar said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had called PML-Q a party of some dist­r­icts, though he later backtr­a­cked and became apologetic.

Meanwhile, Foreign Mi­­ni­ster Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had complete trust in all the government’s allies. “I have been constantly saying and will repeat it today that I, as a political worker, believe that all our allies are with us and my party and I have complete faith in them,” Mr Qureshi said.

“We believe they are very refined and honourable people. They have supported us at various points in these three years and we were, are and will remain thankful to them,” the minister told a presser in Islamabad.

He said he trusted the government’s allies as they fully understood the opposition’s tactics and the truth in their promises. “They are experienced politicians who won’t be easily fooled. To meet and listen to others is everyone’s right but they understand everything,” the PTI leader said.

Mr Qureshi said that the opposition would fail to win over the government’s allies.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Winning to lose

Winning to lose

Arifa Noor
This crisis will achieve little beyond discrediting the politicians — if it hasn’t already done so.

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...
Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...