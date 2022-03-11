Dawn Logo

SHC irked by road closure for food street businesses

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 11, 2022 - Updated March 11, 2022 10:48am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed a provincial law officer to produce till March 31 a report about closure of roads in any city of the world and country for setting up food streets.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi expressed its resentment over closure of a portion of Burns Road daily in the evening to facilitate businesses in a food street, disturbing the traffic flow. It asked that under which law the road had been closed to traffic.

An additional advocate general of Sindh contended that in several cities like Karachi, movement of vehicular traffic was stopped for a certain period of time in such food streets.

“Such examples if any, in another country or city is to be placed by the learned additional advocate general Sindh on or before the next date”, the court ordered.

A resident of Burns Road has filed a petition stating that he and other residents have been facing extreme difficulties due to the decision of the district administration to block the thoroughfare between 7pm and 2am daily owing to the food street businesses.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2022

