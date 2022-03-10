Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2022

Australia open to hosting series with Pakistan and India, says CA chief

ReutersPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 11:02am
Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley. — Photo courtesy: Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley. — Photo courtesy: Cricket Australia

MELBOURNE: Australia would be open to hosting Asian arch-rivals Pakistan and India in a series to revive a contest world cricket wants to see, board chief Nick Hockley said.

Pakistan and India’s rivalry has been confined to events sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asia Cup for the best part of a decade due to the strained relations between them.

They last played a bilateral series when India hosted Pakistan for white-ball matches at the end of 2012.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja in January proposed an annual four-nation T20 series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England to be hosted on a rotational basis by the teams.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Hockley said his board had not discussed the proposal but would be open to hosting Pakistan and India in a tri-series.

“Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It’s worked well in the past,” he told reporters in Rawalpindi, where Australia and Pakistan drew the first Test in their three-match series.

“We’d be very open to hosting matches. There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia.

“It’s a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that.”

Such a series would be unlikely to happen in the short to medium-term, with the Future Tour Programme, the ICC’s international schedule, mapped out through to 2023.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play each other at the ICC-sanctioned T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Hockley said the October 23 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was already sold out.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Establishment’s role
Updated 10 Mar, 2022

Establishment’s role

EVER SINCE the opposition parties announced their plans of ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of...
10 Mar, 2022

Swap transplants

IRONICALLY, the Punjab government’s recent step in the effort to stop organ trafficking may well end up providing ...
10 Mar, 2022

Cattle disease outbreak

THE outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cows and buffaloes in a number of areas of Sindh and Punjab is causing much...
Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...