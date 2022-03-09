Dawn Logo

PM should not have reacted publicly against EU, says Tarin

Dawn.comPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 01:58pm
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should not have reacted "publicly" against the European Union in his recent speech where he lashed out at the bloc's ambassadors for their "undiplomatic" statement asking Pakistan to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during a public rally in Vehari last week, the prime minister had questioned if the EU had called out India for its actions in occupied Kashmir, which went against international law.

“Has anyone of you severed trade relations with India or objected to its unlawful actions,” the PM asked EU representatives, adding, “are we slaves and act according to your wishes.”

The premier was referring to a letter penned by 23 EU envoys last week, urging Pakistan “to join them in condemning Russia’s actions [in Ukraine] and to voice support for upholding the UN Charter and the founding principles of international law”.

Objecting to that press release, the Foreign Office had said: “We took note of that and in a subsequent meeting with a group of ambassadors, we expressed our concern about that because it was not the way diplomacy should be practised”.

During a press conference in Islamabad today, in response to a question by a journalist who asked if the PM's comments could have a negative impact on Pakistan's trade with the bloc, the finance minister said, "I don't think we should worry about what they [EU] will do."

Tarin recalled that the EU representatives had sent a letter to Pakistan, asking it to vote against Russia, adding that "our prime minister just shared his sentiments on it".

He recalled that the EU had remained silent on India's violations of UN resolutions and international law and that "Pakistan had just abstained from voting [in the UNGA session on Russia]."

Defending the premier for his remarks, Tarin said they [the EU] should not tell Pakistan what to do and that it was the right of the prime minister to protect his country and its prestige.

"He just reacted publicly, which may be, he should not have done," the minister added.

He maintained that Pakistan had an independent foreign policy which stipulated that no country should violate the other's sovereignty and that disputes be settled peacefully.

'IMF should not have problems with relief package'

To another question, the finance minister said the government also held discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a recent relief package that was announced by the PM.

"We conversed only about what was necessary," Tarin said.

He added that Pakistan was neither increasing its fiscal deficit nor taking any loans to provide relief to the people. He said the government had announced subsidies due to improvement in revenues of late.

The finance minister explained that for the package, the government extracted some amount from Ehsaas Programme allocations and the Covid-19 budget, adding that "we also had dividends from state-owned enterprises". He said there were multiple areas from where the government gathered finances to formulate the relief package.

"I do not think they [IMF] should have any problem with that," the minister insisted.

He said it was not a concern of the IMF but "it is the responsibility of the government to apprise them of such decisions including the looming political instability as well."

He also dispelled an impression that the relief package was announced for "political reasons," saying the government was cognisant of burgeoning prices and hence it decided to formulate a plan to provide relief to the masses.

The minister said the government also discussed with China their investment plans and future roadmap for Pakistan.

"We sought their support in sectors including industries, agriculture, IT sector and trade."

He underlined that the government had also asked China to commence projects built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. "It will help us economically."

He maintained that Pakistan could not move forward without undertaking industrialisation.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan's economy was moving in the right direction. "Inflation in January had reached 13pc and it has now dropped to 12.2pc last month."

Tarin was of the view that the government had controlled inflation "very well" if disturbances caused by international inflationary pressure were kept aside.

He also said the foreign investors were considerably satisfied with measures taken by the government for facilitation of businesses, however, "they have sought a little more improvement as well, which we are working on."

A
Mar 09, 2022 01:07pm
He should not have many things.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Mar 09, 2022 01:08pm
No PM is right, he did the right thing
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 09, 2022 01:09pm
He's probably worried about PPP and their long march through Pakistan, needs to show he's standing his ground to the public. Should have stayed quiet like the countries heading the fatf against Pakistan. They won't put India on fatf grey list because of covid, apparently according to fatf Pakistan hasn't got covid epidemic
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2022 01:13pm
This is beyond yellow journalism. That's the opposite of what the minister said.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Mar 09, 2022 01:15pm
PMIK is the first PM of Pakistan who had not respected the normal diplomatic norms and etiquette, went too far away and attacked another head of state on personal level. Even during the India Pakistan wars, no leader from both countries ever attack anyone on personal levels. This is not a street level matter, You brunt down the bridge now feel the consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Mar 09, 2022 01:18pm
When the Ambassadors of EU has wrote the letter to PM and it was public, then he has to respond Publicly. Why the EU has silence in case of India.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Mar 09, 2022 01:18pm
So slave mindset still persists. That's IK for you. Sheepish and back door policies shouldn't be carried further. Thanks IK, you did great.
Reply Recommend 0
test
Mar 09, 2022 01:18pm
Western Puppets, Dacoits and Corrupt will face the same fate and Imran Khan will win this time again. The chances of no trust motion are as much as they say to people that they are not corrupt while they are actually corrupt and criminals which means zero chance of no trust motion success absolutely zero chance of success and 100% chance of failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Honor
Mar 09, 2022 01:20pm
The 23 EU ambassadors adopted an undiplomatic process of demanding Pakistan to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine instead of abstaining. Pakistan PM felt it an insult and aggression on the sovereignty of Pakistan and responded accordingly. Yes , EU may restrict trade and apply pressure which will only expose their true face and diabolical intent.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Mar 09, 2022 01:20pm
Beggars can't be choosers. How can you be independent on decision making when you depend for IMF loans for everything from defense to development
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 09, 2022 01:21pm
This is the first PM who is openly and repeatedly using religion & diplomacy to satisfy his vote bank threatening our international relations and religious harmony.
Reply Recommend 0
Talkeeter
Mar 09, 2022 01:21pm
The PM does what he's told to do by you-know-who.
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Mar 09, 2022 01:22pm
Mr. Tarin is right, the current financial situation of Pakistan is precarious and cannot offend the donors.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 09, 2022 01:22pm
I think this is the only good and right thing Imran Khan did in the last 4 years of his government.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 09, 2022 01:23pm
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will vote against PM Imran Khan Niazi !
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Mar 09, 2022 01:26pm
After PTI MNAs, ministers also started to disagree with PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Adann Mazher Khan
Mar 09, 2022 01:27pm
PM was right. We should not live a life in fear.
Reply Recommend 0
N K Ali
Mar 09, 2022 01:30pm
Mr. Tarin what is done is done and cannot be undone. These vampire bats are still out to suck our blood and they will not let up. You are entrusted to uplift the financial condition of the country and your should start thinking out-of-the-box. Suggest you should resign after this statement if you cannot stand by your PM. Salams
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 09, 2022 01:31pm
Often times the headlines say one thing but when you go on to read the piece its a complete other thing. What kind of journalism is this?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 09, 2022 01:32pm
This is beyond imagination. Finance Minister says his boss was wrong openly days before no-confidence motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Mar 09, 2022 01:33pm
pmik is not a political person. He carry all his activities on the behest of his incompetent advisors and we have seeb his result in 4 years
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Mar 09, 2022 01:34pm
@Fastrack, exactly.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Mar 09, 2022 01:53pm
@Gerry Dc, That is the perception PMIK wants people to have on him. In reality, he tries to score political goal on everything, literally everything, from religion to foreign policy.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Mar 09, 2022 01:56pm
If he is not happy then send them back to their countries. Why make noise in a rural part of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
BabuMiseryClub
Mar 09, 2022 01:58pm
Don’t disagree with Tarin view and agree there are ways and means. I believe IK references the part indenture/Coolie aspect of our histories and his hard-hit approach was necessary for people educated under the NS/Z era or lack of. Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 09, 2022 02:33pm
@A, He should not have many things. But this one was spot on.
Reply Recommend 0

