Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2022

IT exports to touch $25bn in five years: expert

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 3, 2022 - Updated March 3, 2022 10:28am

KARACHI: Export proceeds generated by IT and IT-enabled services will likely touch $25 billion within five years, said technology mogul Veqar ul Islam while addressing a press briefing on Wednesday.

The chief executive of Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt) Ltd, one of the two oldest technology companies operating in the country, said IT-related exports will outstrip the current size of overall exports in a few years if the government maintains its focus on this sector.

A member of the prime minister’s task force on IT, Mr Islam praised the recent incentives that the government has extended to promote the technology sector.

IT and IT-enabled exports hovered around $1bn in 2018. Thanks to the government’s favourable policies, he said, the figure crossed $2.5bn last fiscal year.

The government wants to increase foreign earnings of the IT sector to $50bn in the next few years — a target that Mr Islam called “ambitious”.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.
Scrambling for support?
Updated 02 Mar, 2022

Scrambling for support?

THE ‘relief’ in energy prices announced by a beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday is simply a ...
02 Mar, 2022

Ukraine dilemma

AS the Ukraine conflict drags on, with no immediate solution to the crisis on the horizon, members of the...
02 Mar, 2022

Unliveable future

THE United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released a report — its second in eight months...