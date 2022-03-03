Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2022

Governor signs bill to revive student unions in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 3, 2022 - Updated March 3, 2022 10:45am
In this undated file photo, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses a press conference at Governor's House in Karachi. — APP/File
In this undated file photo, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses a press conference at Governor's House in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Sindh Students’ Union Restoration Bill passed recently by the provincial assembly.

“The students unions are entrusted with the responsibility to work for social and academic welfare of students and to ensure protection of rights and interests of all students,” he said in a statement issued from the Governor House.

“Besides promoting and strengthening relations between students and educational institutions, students’ unions will also facilitate organisation of cultural, intellectual and other extracurricular activities to make them responsible citizens,” he said, adding: “With the restoration of students’ union, students would play a positive role to assist the educational institutions in maintaining discipline and ensure respect for teachers and staff of the educational institutions.”

In a historic development, the Sindh Assembly last month unanimously passed the Sindh Students Union Bill 2019 paving way for restoration of students’ unions in educational institutions after over 38 years.

The ban on students’ unions was imposed in 1984 during the regime of Gen Ziaul Haq. It was lifted during the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party’s first government in 1989, but in 1993 the Supreme Court put a blanket ban on political activities by students on campuses.

Sindh will be the first province to revive the students’ union after the enactment of the law. As per the passed bill, the students’ union shall work for maintaining social and academic welfare of students; ensure that rights and interests of all students are suitably represented and protected; oppose and bring to light any discrimination or injustice that obstructs the social and academic life of students; and ensure democratic and inclusive atmosphere for healthy debate that respects others’ opinions.

The bill said that no person or student shall indulge in any prejudicial activity in any manner whatsoever within the premises of any educational institution or any other place connected with or related to any educational institution.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.
Scrambling for support?
Updated 02 Mar, 2022

Scrambling for support?

THE ‘relief’ in energy prices announced by a beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday is simply a ...
02 Mar, 2022

Ukraine dilemma

AS the Ukraine conflict drags on, with no immediate solution to the crisis on the horizon, members of the...
02 Mar, 2022

Unliveable future

THE United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released a report — its second in eight months...