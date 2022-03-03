JI plans protests against street crimes outside police stations in Karachi

KARACHI: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced that it would stage protest demonstrations in front of police stations across the metropolis against street crime and fast deteriorating law and order situation.

JI-Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman told a press conference at Idara Noor-i-Haq that his party would extend its door-to-door “Haq Do Karachi” campaign.

He said that a large number of people had lost lives during street crime in Karachi during the first two months of the year, and tens of thousands lost their cell phones, cash and valuables.

He announced to establish a legal aid cell at Idara Noor-i-Haq under the party’s Public Aid Committee to support the victims of street crime and other offences.

In the next phase of the campaign, he said, protest demonstrations would be held outside the offices of the SSPs, the DIGs and the Sindh police chief.

“We know that there are good officers in Karachi police, but the force as an institution has become corrupt,” he said.

“We believe that as the ruling party of the province, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should discharge its prime responsibility of maintaining law and order before exercising their democratic right of protests against the federal government. You [PPP government] cannot escape from the blame while protesting against the federal government,” he added.

