Suspect involved in murder of journalist Athar Mateen killed in encounter: police

Imtiaz AliPublished March 1, 2022 - Updated March 1, 2022 11:21pm
A file photo of slain journalist Athar Mateen. — Twitter
Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have killed during an encounter in Qambar-Shahdadkot one of the two suspects involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen.

Mateen, who was associated with Samaa TV, was returning home on February 18 after dropping off his children at their school. As he reached Shah Medical Hospital, Block-A, near KDA Chowrangi, he witnessed two armed robbers trying to rob a passer-by. He accelerated his car and hit the motorbike of the robbers, who fell on the road.

The muggers opened fire at Mateen, leaving him dead on the spot, and escaped after snatching the motorbike of another person. The police had later impounded the motorbike abandoned by the robbers.

Police had been conducting raids to nab the killers and one of them was arrested last week.

In the latest development, the other suspect has been killed in a joint encounter by Qambar-Shahdadkot Police and West Karachi Police, according to an official handout.

Police said they set up cordons near Shahdadkot Road in Noor Wah area on Monday night on a tip-off about the presence of the criminal in the area.

Shortly afterwards, according to the statement, cops spotted a motorbike and signaled it to stop. However, the man riding the bike opened fire on the law enforcers, and as a result, they retaliated.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Anwar, son of Shadi Khan, a resident of Khuzdar, Balochistan.

His body was moved to Taluka Hospital Qambar-Shahdadkot for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, a motorbike and weapons were recovered from the possession of the deceased criminal. "He was wanted to police in robbery, theft and other heinous crimes."

The deceased had also served a jail sentence at least three times in the past, police said.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab also confirmed that a suspect in journalist Mateen's case had been killed .

Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the "brutal murder" of the journalist and directed law enforcers to take every possible step to bring the culprits to justice.

Earlier this week, journalist bodies, including the Karachi Press Club, Karachi Union of Journalists and Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor), had protested outside the police headquarters demanding immediate arrests of Athar's killers.

Comments (21)
Sher Khan
Mar 01, 2022 06:16pm
Big drama here, if in real the suspect has also been murdered, then seems to be a High Profile Political Figure is also involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Ms
Mar 01, 2022 06:22pm
Yeah right. "Encounter" Sindh police has negative credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Mar 01, 2022 06:26pm
If he was a geniun criminal then i have no problem with it.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 01, 2022 06:26pm
Instant justice, although twisted.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2022 06:26pm
So Ather's killing was planned. All must rise against Sindh govt or all opposing voices will be killed.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2022 06:28pm
Almost all journalists killed in Pakistan are killed in Sindh. And yet, PPP claim to be democratic.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2022 06:28pm
How many journalists will demand the arrest of Zardaris.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 01, 2022 06:30pm
A quick justice and a very wrong presidence . Thus clearly demonstrates the inefficiency of our police department or a high level cover up to protect big wigs protecting these criminals .
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 01, 2022 06:38pm
Well then case solved and closed.
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Mar 01, 2022 06:53pm
@Fastrack, Sindh is rules by Feudal Lords of Sindh Bhutto family what do you expect.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Mar 01, 2022 07:17pm
Yet once again a killer not belonging to Karachi. From every region such criminals are operating in Karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Mar 01, 2022 07:32pm
Very sad to hear how the journalist lost his life.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Mar 01, 2022 07:32pm
@Ms, neither do the murderers who killed this poor man.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Mar 01, 2022 07:34pm
This incident is an eye opener for Sindh government
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 01, 2022 07:41pm
Patch work from CORRUPT police, as usual. The police are not trained to catch high profile criminals, interesting!
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Mar 01, 2022 07:58pm
Mastermind is free.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Mar 01, 2022 08:19pm
Real criminal be caught ,no short cuts.
Reply Recommend 0
Marquis de sade
Mar 01, 2022 08:22pm
Very convenient...
Reply Recommend 0
Zia uddin
Mar 01, 2022 08:56pm
Sindh police created and support killers.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 01, 2022 10:12pm
@Sher Khan, EXACTLY.
Reply Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Mar 01, 2022 10:43pm
Case disposed.
Reply Recommend 0

