Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2022

Russian official ‘apologises’ for invasion

AFPPublished February 28, 2022 - Updated February 28, 2022 08:27am
MOSCOW: Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia’s invasion.—AFP
MOSCOW: Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russia’s invasion.—AFP

PARIS: The Russian head of delegation at a major UN climate conference expressed regrets for his country’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, which he said lacked justification, according to several sources who heard him speak at the virtual meeting.

The surprise intervention from Russia’s Oleg Anisimov at the closed-door meeting followed an electrifying live statement from his Ukrainian counterpart, Svitlana Krakovska, who spoke passionately about her country’s plight.

“Let me present an apology on behalf of all Russians not able to prevent this conflict,” Anisimov said at the closing plenary of the virtual, 195-nation forum, according to three sources.

Delegates and observers to the sometimes fraught meetings, which had been scheduled to end on Friday, were stunned by the back-to-back statements on Sunday, according to half-a-dozen participants.

Those who see what is happening, the Russian official added in Russian, “fail to find any justification for the attack on Ukraine”.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provided simultaneous translation of his comments into English. AFP did not have access to the original statement in Russian.

Ukraine’s Krakovska, who has tried to continue working despite the assault on her country, addressed the conference on Sunday morning. “We will not surrender in Ukraine, and we hope the world will not surrender in building a climate resilient future,” she said in English, according to multiple sources.

“Human-induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots — fossil fuels — and our dependence on them,” she added.

The statement by Anisimov — who expressed “huge admiration” for the Ukrainian delegation — came as great surprise.

“He knows that there is a risk for him, it was a very sincere message,” said a participant.

When asked to comment, Anisimov said that his statements “expressed my personal opinion and attitude”, and should not be taken as an “official statement of the Russian delegation”.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Naseer. A
Feb 28, 2022 09:48am
i'm sure that truth will come out soon as to whether it's US/Western propaganda or false reporting
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PPP on the move
28 Feb, 2022

PPP on the move

Others, including the ruling PTI itself, are also slowly moving into election mode.
28 Feb, 2022

Whereabouts unknown

THERE are disturbing implications behind the staggering numbers, and they speak volumes for the low priority ...
28 Feb, 2022

Stranded woman

GETTING caught up in foreign legal systems is rarely a pleasant experience for citizens of this country. And if...
Position on Ukraine
Updated 27 Feb, 2022

Position on Ukraine

Pakistan cannot afford to be bracketed in the Russian ‘camp’ at a time when global politics is once again reverting to blocs.
27 Feb, 2022

Indian media concerns

EVER SINCE he took off his lapel mike during a controversial tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, and walked away...
27 Feb, 2022

Another case against MNA

THE long-drawn-out saga of cases against Ali Wazir speaks volumes for the state’s appetite for vendetta. Mr Wazir,...