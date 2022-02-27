Thousands join PTI’s ‘Haqooq-i-Sindh March’ in Ghotki

SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, leading Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s ‘Haqooq-i-Sindh March’ at Kamoo Shaheed in Ubauro town of Ghotki district on Saturday said that Pakistan Peoples Party had done nothing for the uplift of Sindh and its people over the last almost 15 years. “The masses present here to join this march against PPP shows that they want a change and support Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

“No public welfare programme, no development plan, no new industries and no agriculture sector development had been seen in the long rule of PPP over Sindh,” he pointed out, and deplored that PPP chief ministers, ministers, lawmakers and other leaders only enjoyed powers and amassed money.

Mr Qureshi told the audience that PPP people exploited Sindhis and kept them deprived of their due rights. He asked people of Sindh to rise against PPP over the excesses.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi promises ‘change’ in Sindh

“Opponents of Imran Khan and PTI see the sea of people coming here from all parts of Sindh and realise the support we have,” he said.

“Insha Allah, PTI will rout PPP in Sindh in the 2023 general elections and form its government,” he said.

Mr Shah regretted that Sindh lagged behind in education sector as thousands of schools were lying closed and thousands more occupied by PPP-backed feudal lords, who were using them as their warehouses and for other purposes.

He said that thousands of ghost teachers were drawing salaries from Sindh government and many teachers were not discharging their duties. The young generation is deprived of the right to education and livelihood. All other departments had also been ruined and plagued with corruption, he added.

The Ghotki-Karachi march set off to Sukkur after Mr Qureshi and several other PTI leaders made speeches at Kamoo Shaheed, situated along the Sindh-Punjab border.

Earlier, thousands of PTI workers and supporters travelled to the venue of the gathering to listen to their leaders. Besides Mr Qureshi, PTI parliamentary party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh PTI president Ali Zaidi and Mir Iftikhar Loond spoke to them at different spots during the march.

They said they would undertake door-to-door campaigns both in the urban and rural areas of Sindh, especially in Ghotki, Sukkur and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts in the upcoming electioneering to get the masses rid of PPP.

Unfortunately, Mir Iftikhar Loond slipped on the stage and got injured. He was admitted to the CMS Hospital, Panu Aqil, for treatment.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022