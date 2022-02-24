Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2022

Petitions seeking Zardari’s disqualification dismissed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 24, 2022 - Updated February 24, 2022 09:54am
Former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday held that the disqualification of the elected representative through courts was not advisable as it was prone to miscarriage of justice.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed these observations while dismissing the petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the information minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman had filed identical petitions seeking disqualification of Mr Zardari.

Journalist Samiullah Abraham alias Sami Ibrahim however was seeking disqualification of the information minister as well.

Zaman and Dar had filed petitions in January 2019, challenging the appointment of Zardari as MNA alleging that the former president is not honest and sagacious as he did not mention his New York flat in the nomination forms submitted in 2018.

Similarly, TV anchor Ibrahim alleged that the federal information minister failed to mention his properties in Lahore and Jhelum in the 2018 nomination papers.

Justice Minallah through a short order dismissed all the three petitions.

He, however, observed that “the court is of the opinion that exercising its extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution is not in public interest and violative of fundamental rights of the people at large.”

The short order states: “political parties and citizens are expected to settle political disputes without involving the judicial branch of the state. Disqualification of chosen representatives by the judicial branch of the State in exercise of extraordinary discretionary constitutional powers is likely to cause miscarriage of justice, rather than advancing the cause of justice.”

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In choppy seas
Updated 24 Feb, 2022

In choppy seas

WITH chances growing of a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leadership of the ruling PTI...
24 Feb, 2022

Peca amendment

THE courts have already given an indication, it seems, as to the legal merits of the reprehensible amendment to the...
24 Feb, 2022

Rangers in Karachi

PERHAPS rattled by the public outcry against the recent wave of murders and armed muggings, numerous solutions are...
Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...