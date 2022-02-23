Dawn Logo

February 23, 2022

UN experts urge India to stop victimising Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub

Anwar IqbalPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 01:15pm
Indian journalist and author, Rana Ayyub looks on during the launch of her self published book 'Gujarat Files' in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2016. — AFP/File
Indian journalist and author, Rana Ayyub looks on during the launch of her self published book 'Gujarat Files' in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2016. — AFP/File

UNITED NATIONS: UN rights experts urged India on Tuesday to “end relentless misogynistic attacks” on a Muslim journalist as Indian Muslims protested across the United States against the hijab ban in their country.

Rana Ayyub, an independent journalist and defender of women’s human rights, “continues to be the target of intensifying online harassment by far-right Hindu nationalist groups,” the UN experts said in a statement issued in New York.

They noted Ms Ayyub’s reports on issues affecting minority Muslims in her country and criticised the Indian government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. In her latest statement, Ms Ayyub also criticised a recent ban on hijabs at schools and colleges in Karnataka state.

“In response to Ms Ayyub’s efforts to shine a light on public interest issues and hold power to account through her reporting, she has been maliciously targeted with anonymous death and rape threats by organised groups online,” the experts said.

Protests held in US against ‘Islamophobic and unconstitutional ban on students wearing hijabs’ in Karnataka

The statement noted that Indian authorities have targeted Ms Ayyub with various forms of harassment over a number of years.

On February 11, for the second time in six months, her bank account and other assets were frozen on “seemingly baseless allegations” of money laundering and tax fraud related to her crowd-funding campaigns to provide assistance to those affected by the pandemic, the experts said.

“The lack of condemnation and proper investigation by the government, coupled with the legal harassment it has itself inflicted on Ms Ayyub, has only served to falsely legitimize the attacks and attackers and further endangered her safety,” they added.

Genocide in India

Also, during the long weekend, which ended on Monday, hundreds of Indian Americans held protests at multiple places across the United States against “Islamophobic and unconstitutional ban on students wearing hijabs in schools by the Hindu nationalist government in India’s Karnataka state,” said a statement issued by the Alliance to Stop Genocide in India.

The protests were held in Orlando, Florida; South Brunswick, Teaneck, and Paramus, New Jersey; as well as Plano, Irving, and Valley Ranch, Texas. A coalition of Indian American and US-based civil rights organisations and activists also supported the protests.

Protests were also held in New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, California, and Washington state.

Protesters held placards saying “my body, my choice,” “revoke hijab ban,” “stop telling women what to do”, “hijab is my right,” and “hijab ban in India is apartheid.”

Protesters gathered outside public offices, parks and places of worship, urging Americans not to remain silent on the atrocities committed against Muslims in India.

“It’s my choice, keep your hands off my hijab,” read one of the placards held at a protest in New York.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2022

Gulshan Omar
Feb 23, 2022 10:49am
The sad fact is that no body cares about UN Humanitarian Appeal. Look at China they simply rebuff UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Feb 23, 2022 10:54am
Waiting for a day when Muslims will be protesting against honor killings, lynch mobs, rapes of underage boys in Pakistan and killing of innocent Muslims in Islamic countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Feb 23, 2022 11:01am
UN and US statements about hijab is only selected. What about France? Did they ever criticise France for its unfair secularism.
Reply Recommend 0
Boo Ali
Feb 23, 2022 11:02am
Rana Ayyub is definitely a brave lady.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 11:07am
Modi is a novice, his poor handling of such situations is clear to the world. Amateurishly he uses law to squash dissent, where as in Pakistan such journalists just disappear or get taken on all expensive trip to northern areas.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Feb 23, 2022 11:22am
Hollow talks. Un must put some discreet actions to control India's atmosphere which is getting poisonous day by day for journalist, minorities and stop its draconian laws.
Reply Recommend 0
jinx
Feb 23, 2022 11:22am
We should help our brothers and sisters in need and bring them over to Lahore and karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Samir
Feb 23, 2022 11:30am
@Gulshan Omar, What have you done to address appeals by the UN?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Feb 23, 2022 11:41am
UN has no weight in the affairs of world. A dummy organisation created by the US itself.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Feb 23, 2022 11:43am
Rana Ayoub was the main inciter of Delhi riot.
Reply Recommend 0
YourFriend
Feb 23, 2022 11:56am
UN who?
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Feb 23, 2022 12:13pm
Rana Ayub is a fraud. She has put covid relief funds in her own fixed deposits. Maal - e - Ganimat.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat
Feb 23, 2022 12:30pm
we asked to go to Pakistan where she belongs
Reply Recommend 0
Jason
Feb 23, 2022 12:44pm
Indians know Rana Ayub and her "journalism" very well.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah Ali
Feb 23, 2022 12:46pm
@Gulshan Omar, doesn't justify or make it normal. You shouldn't try to right doing the wrongs.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 23, 2022 12:47pm
Indias name is rubbish in the international world. Only matter of time, media around the world will start full focus on this dangerous phenomenon called ' Hindutva ideology'. Then India Union will unravel.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 23, 2022 12:48pm
@Gulshan Omar, The sad fact is that no body cares about UN Humanitarian Appeal. Look at China they simply rebuff UN. Reason is China situation not as dire as India, where murder is government policy
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 23, 2022 12:49pm
@YourFriend, UN who? UN where indian PM Nehru signed the Kashmir resolution for plebiscite.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Feb 23, 2022 12:52pm
UN could not to squat as Russia gobbles up another country. Better disband UN. Filled with useless bureaucrats living on public money, enjoying free stuff.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 23, 2022 01:52pm
We may see another Pakistan emerging in few years out of India.
Reply Recommend 0

