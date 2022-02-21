Pakistan suffering unprecedented economic devastation during PTI rule: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday lashed out at the PTI government for allegedly "backtracking on all its promises", saying people were suffering from unprecedented economic devastation during the PTI rule.

Addressing a party workers' convention in Peshawar, Bilawal said PPP had already announced "waging a war against this incompetent government", adding that the party's planned long march would initiate from Karachi on Feb 27 which, he said, would be difficult to handle for the PTI once it reached Islamabad.

"This government had promised a change but it only pushed masses into economic crisis. The PTI after coming to power had vowed to provide 10 million jobs, but it rendered several people jobless in its three and a half years of power," Bilawal said.

He said the PPP would use its "democratic power" to shake the government and send it home.

"We are not a party that attacks the judiciary or approaches other institutions with a request to topple a government. We are also not a party that storms the PTV headquarters or parliament to get its demands accepted."

He also called out Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying if his government wanted to hold out an olive branch to terrorists "then it must do so with the consultation of the parliament, otherwise any such talks will have no legitimacy".

The PPP chairperson said that "terrorists" must first apologise to the nation for spilling the blood of citizens and personnel of armed forces.

"If you let loose these terrorists, your state will be in a great disorder," he said.

Bilawal also lambasted the government for issuing health cards, saying the PPP government would instead provide free treatment at all hospitals after being elected to power. "We will not let people suffer problems due to acceptability issues related to cards."

The PPP chief told his party workers to work with unity if they wanted to form government in the province.

"Let me tell you if there is one place where people [PPP workers] do not work with unity, it is KP. Leg pulling is widespread in KP. This should end. It is most important to work in unity. If you can stop this practice, I assure you that no one can stop you from forming government."