Today's Paper | February 21, 2022

Pakistan suffering unprecedented economic devastation during PTI rule: Bilawal

Dawn.comPublished February 21, 2022 - Updated February 21, 2022 06:25pm
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses party workers' convention in Peshawar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses party workers' convention in Peshawar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday lashed out at the PTI government for allegedly "backtracking on all its promises", saying people were suffering from unprecedented economic devastation during the PTI rule.

Addressing a party workers' convention in Peshawar, Bilawal said PPP had already announced "waging a war against this incompetent government", adding that the party's planned long march would initiate from Karachi on Feb 27 which, he said, would be difficult to handle for the PTI once it reached Islamabad.

"This government had promised a change but it only pushed masses into economic crisis. The PTI after coming to power had vowed to provide 10 million jobs, but it rendered several people jobless in its three and a half years of power," Bilawal said.

He said the PPP would use its "democratic power" to shake the government and send it home.

"We are not a party that attacks the judiciary or approaches other institutions with a request to topple a government. We are also not a party that storms the PTV headquarters or parliament to get its demands accepted."

He also called out Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying if his government wanted to hold out an olive branch to terrorists "then it must do so with the consultation of the parliament, otherwise any such talks will have no legitimacy".

The PPP chairperson said that "terrorists" must first apologise to the nation for spilling the blood of citizens and personnel of armed forces.

"If you let loose these terrorists, your state will be in a great disorder," he said.

Bilawal also lambasted the government for issuing health cards, saying the PPP government would instead provide free treatment at all hospitals after being elected to power. "We will not let people suffer problems due to acceptability issues related to cards."

The PPP chief told his party workers to work with unity if they wanted to form government in the province.

"Let me tell you if there is one place where people [PPP workers] do not work with unity, it is KP. Leg pulling is widespread in KP. This should end. It is most important to work in unity. If you can stop this practice, I assure you that no one can stop you from forming government."

Comments (10)
Shaan
Feb 21, 2022 06:20pm
Fix Karachi first then talk. All the mess made by PPP has done nothing but bring misery to Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitman
Feb 21, 2022 06:20pm
I love this about South Asia, everyone is a pro in flushing their countries down the drain.
Reply Recommend 0
RM 44
Feb 21, 2022 06:37pm
You have been in power for the last 15 years, what have you done except loot from the poor
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Feb 21, 2022 06:37pm
He is taking about Sindh which he and his party had ruined.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Feb 21, 2022 06:41pm
You should take your party workers from other provinces to Sindh to show them the "development" and miracles that you have produced. You have made Sindh a post Mohenjo-Daro archaeological site.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 21, 2022 06:42pm
When Bilawal talks the world listens.
Reply Recommend 0
Zarir
Feb 21, 2022 06:44pm
Bilawal for next PM
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Feb 21, 2022 06:53pm
True.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Feb 21, 2022 06:54pm
What is he talking about? Just go see what these PPP people have done to Sin and Karachi through their corruption mismanagement and use of rascal groups
Reply Recommend 0
A
Feb 21, 2022 07:19pm
Numbers agree with him. Whatever PTI says or however much incapable Bilawal is.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer
Updated 21 Feb, 2022

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer

WHEN the man guilty of perhaps the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in the country walks free, what message...
21 Feb, 2022

Gujarat sentences

AN Indian court in Gujarat has awarded capital punishment to 38 men for serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that killed...
21 Feb, 2022

Taxing tobacco products

OF the many health scourges that the modern world must contend with, perhaps the most insidious, and therefore all...
Turning on the heat
Updated 20 Feb, 2022

Turning on the heat

The government is vulnerable on many fronts and knows it. Signs of this nervousness are gradually becoming visible.
20 Feb, 2022

Naval drills

INTERESTING, and indeed dangerous, developments are taking place in the region, and Pakistan will have to respond...
20 Feb, 2022

Banks’ lending decisions

IN a wider context, a Senate panel’s clearance of a bill seeking to amend the law governing banking companies...