Today's Paper | February 21, 2022

Trade with India need of the hour, says Razak Dawood

Khalid HasnainPublished February 21, 2022 - Updated February 21, 2022 08:00am

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries.

Also, Russia wanted to do investment in the field of construction and lay pipelines in Pakistan, he said on Sunday.

“As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now,” Mr Dawood said in an interaction with media at an exhibition on engineering and healthcare organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

“The trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it,” he added.

Russia keen to invest in construction industry and to lay pipelines

About the exports to Afghanistan, the advisor said his ministry had increased the number of exporting items to Afghanistan (in Pakistan rupee) to 17. “Still various businessmen are contacting me to include their articles / items in this list as they also want to export their goods to Afghanistan in Pak rupee,” he claimed.

Talking about the trade relations with Russia, Mr Dawood said Pakistan’s exports to Russia and the countries bordering it (central Asia) and others required immediate attention and growth. “So we need to open this trade. And that is why we are going there,” he said, adding that Russia wanted to work in Pakistan in the fields of laying pipelines, constructions etc.

As for exports, he said the textile exports would reach Rs21 billion target in FY 2021-22 ending on June 30. The next year’s textile exports target is Rs27 billion. But the country should diversify its exports since its products range is squeezed. “Our major export destinations are Europe, North America (especially the USA) and China. But our range of products needs to be increased. And I think, our engineering and healthcare-related goods can be added in the list of exports,” he said.

He admitted skyrocketing prices and their adverse impact on the common people. “I agree with you on this issue. But this issue will persist due to imports of oil, raw material, machinery and other goods,” Mr Dawood said.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2022

Pak India Ties
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 21, 2022 08:04am
Trade between two countries was heavily tilted in India's favour. We trust IK govt to do what's best for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Feb 21, 2022 08:07am
I hope he doesn’t change his statement by evening…
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Feb 21, 2022 08:14am
What he says is common sense. This animosity is coming in the way, needlessly.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Feb 21, 2022 08:15am
The present export situation is tight.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 21, 2022 08:23am
Many Indians like current state of relation between India and Pakistan. The general opinion of Indians is that they support Mr. Modi if no trade with Pakistan continues for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Feb 21, 2022 08:26am
Truth cannot be hidden for a long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Feb 21, 2022 08:34am
Pakistan can’t afford it
Reply Recommend 0
J
Feb 21, 2022 08:38am
No need. Status quo is good.
Reply Recommend 0

