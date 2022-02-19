At least 3 injured in grenade attack on police station in Peshawar

At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a police station in Peshawar on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said unknown men hurled hand grenades at the city's Phandu Police Station and escaped, resulting in injuries to at least three policemen.

The injured have been shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for treatment.

Officials and bomb disposal squads reached the station soon after the attack and started collecting evidence, they added.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, while giving details of the attack, said the unknown assailants hurled two hand grenades at the station. As a result, three officials were injured while no casualty was reported, he added.

Ahsan said "general threats" regarding police stations in the city had been received and security measures were subsequently taken. However, a threat specifically related to the Phandu Police Station had not been received, the CCPO said.

Speaking to the media, Ahsan said evidence, including CCTV footage, has been collected from the site of the attack, and an investigation has been launched.

Earlier this month, two policemen were martyred and one was injured when unidentified attackers opened fire on a checkpoint in Jalozai area of Nowshera district.

Nowshera district police officer Mohammad Omar Khan had said that three armed men got out of a car and opened fire on the policemen with pistols when they signalled them to stop for checking. The attackers, the official said, sped away after opening fire on the policemen.

The firing left two policemen martyred while a third, the driver of the police mobile van, was injured in the attack.