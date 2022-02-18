Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2022

Letting Nawaz go abroad was a big mistake: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished February 18, 2022 - Updated February 18, 2022 07:23pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin. — Photo courtesy: PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin. — Photo courtesy: PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin. — Photo courtesy: PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin. — Photo courtesy: PMO

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday admitted that the government made a mistake by allowing PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin that was packed with PTI supporters. During his fiery speech, the prime minister also launched a scathing attack against the opposition and vowed to not let them off the hook until they returned the country's looted wealth.

"First it was one disease, then another, then platelets," he said referring to Nawaz's supposed ailments, adding that the government was under the impression that he would not survive for long. "I accept we made a big mistake by allowing him [Nawaz] to travel abroad."

He noted that the PML-N supremo used to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past and ask the PTI where the 'Naya KP' was. "In the 2018 election, the province — which never gives anyone a second chance — elected PTI on a two-third majority."

Referring to the opposition as a "gang of thieves", the premier also lashed out at Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that the JUI-F chief was gathering the opposition and after every three months called for toppling the PTI government.

"The biggest reason for this is that after 30 years the country's assembly is functioning without diesel. It is running on solar [power]," he said, referring to the fact that the Maulana was not part of the National Assembly.

He claimed that the opposition was afraid, adding that the JUI-F chief was urging the opposition to oust the PTI government as he sensed that it would come into power once again in 2023.

'Opposition's haste for no trust move to save looted wealth'

He also accused the opposition of scrambling to move a no-confidence motion against the government in an effort to save its looted wealth.

"Why is there haste in moving a no-trust move?" he asked, noting that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was currently facing a money laundering reference.

"Shehbaz, if you are innocent, then why do you ask the courts for more time? Ask them to conduct day-to-day hearings."

PM Imran went on to say that when the opposition had filed a case against him in the Supreme Court, he had stayed in the country and had proved that he was sadiq and ameen (honest and righteous).

"I provided the documents the court asked for. I did not run away [or] ask for more dates. I told them to listen to the case [day-to-day]. So Shehbaz, why are you running?" he said, adding that the courts were free.

Turning his guns on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the premier said that she was also "scared" due to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and was trying to "scare judges".

"They want a no-trust move so that the government can be ousted and they can get off scot-free like they did during Gen Musharraf's tenure," he said, referring to the country's former military ruler.

"I have a message for the Sharif family: we are prepared for whatever you decide to do. Whatever your plan is, kaptaan is prepared for that plan."

He predicted that the opposition would once again not only fail, but would end up in jail this time around.

'No NRO for thieves'

PM Imran also categorically said the opposition would not receive a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) — a term used to imply amnesty — until it returned the money it had stolen from the people of the country.

"They are scared because Imran Khan has no price, he will not give you an NRO like General Musharraf."

He said that the cases against the opposition were old and they were asking him for an NRO, the same way they had asked Gen Musharraf.

"These thieves will not get any NRO until they return the country's [looted] money [...] as long as I am alive, I will not let them rest until they return the people's wealth," he vowed.

He said that the courts were free, adding that the government respected the judiciary. Giving examples of the opposition's alleged interference in the judiciary, he said that retired justice Sajjad Ali was pressured and chased away from the courts as he was hearing a corruption case against them, claiming that the SC's Quetta bench was "bought".

"Now Maryam sahiba says she has tapes. Have you ever heard of politicians keeping tapes and blackmailing judges?"

He said that there was first a tape of former accountability judge Arshad Malik, who passed away in 2020. "Then a fake tape was made of a former chief justice to save themselves in a case," he said, referring to the alleged audio clip of former CJP Mian Saqib Nisar.

"This is not what politicians do, this is what the mafia does," he declared, calling on supporters to help the government combat them. "I have vowed to fight them as long as I am alive."

'Inflation has increased'

Commenting on the increase in inflation, the prime minister said: "They [the opposition] say that it has increased. There is no doubt it has increased."

However, he went on to say that the government was always working on how to lessen the burden of this inflation on the people of the country.

PM Imran also called on journalists to inform the people about the reason behind the hike in prices. "Supply lines were affected due to the pandemic. There was a shortage of commodities and they became more expensive."

He said that petrol that was previously available for $40 per barrel was now being sold for $90. "What can we do about this? We have to import petrol."

The prime minister said that the government had reduced duties and taxes on oil so that it could lessen the burden on the common man. "Every month, the government suffers a loss of Rs70 billion due to this."

He highlighted that inflation had increased across the globe, noting that it was at an all-time high in the United States for the first time in 40 years. He also gave the examples of Germany, Britain and Turkey.

"If you Google this on your mobile phones, you will see that I am speaking the truth," he said, adding that the government was committed to lessening the burden on the people of the country.

At the same time, the premier also highlighted that the country's exports, remittances and tax collection were at an all-time high, adding that the country was now on the right track.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (36)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ZAK
Feb 18, 2022 06:07pm
Brilliant leader and brilliant speech exposing all enemies of the states
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Feb 18, 2022 06:08pm
Mr PMIK in your four years in office you could not bring their looted money. What hopes you have in your one year left will you suceed in your plans
Reply Recommend 0
Robbie
Feb 18, 2022 06:13pm
We Hope imran khan is prime minister of Pakistan for life what a legend
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 18, 2022 06:18pm
Sharifs are not sharif and their days are numbered.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Feb 18, 2022 06:32pm
One thing I agree with and that is all the fuss the opposition has made from day one of PTI rule has been to save their own skin, if they really cared about Pakistani people they would have made this country well off by now.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Feb 18, 2022 06:33pm
Where’s the looted wealth? Bring it back PMIK. That’s the singular promise you came on power.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Feb 18, 2022 06:40pm
A failed man!
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Feb 18, 2022 06:44pm
IK's haste in dealing Mohsin Baig's case to save IK's name associated with Murad.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Feb 18, 2022 06:45pm
Listening such statements for the last 3 years
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 06:57pm
@MD PhD, Keep whining here. The more you hate IK, the more we Pakistanis love him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 18, 2022 07:01pm
Only Talk, No ACTION
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Feb 18, 2022 07:05pm
... Will this be the political issue in the coming election, or will it be inflation?
Reply Recommend 0
SourceTree
Feb 18, 2022 07:07pm
@Fastrack, Not we Pakistanis, keep it to yourself sir
Reply Recommend 0
YourFriend
Feb 18, 2022 07:08pm
Are you proud of your PM, are you going to vote for him again.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2022 07:23pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 07:24pm
@Dave, The solution is to quit Pakistan obsession and help your own sinking country for a change. Thank me later.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Feb 18, 2022 07:25pm
My biggest mistake was that i voted for Imran Khan in 2018 elections ,i will not vote for him again.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Feb 18, 2022 07:35pm
So called democratic alliance is just a cover to save their own criminal activities.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Feb 18, 2022 07:35pm
Zero progress 100% criticism
Reply Recommend 0
Factrack
Feb 18, 2022 07:36pm
It is very apparent now. PMIK is doing to be dislodged from his position.
Reply Recommend 0
A Troll From Nowhere
Feb 18, 2022 07:48pm
Failed narrative. We want you to deliver. Improve our well-being. Lift up the economy. Harping on your container agenda is no longer attractive. People are now sick of your rhetoric. Produce or parish.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 07:48pm
@Punjabi Lion , Hahaha. Try again.
Reply Recommend 0
Agnostic
Feb 18, 2022 07:49pm
Talk, talk, and only talk. We want you to deliver. The way you lost time and failed to deliver is what is important not why you let Nawaz go abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Me
Feb 18, 2022 07:49pm
nalaik admi
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Feb 18, 2022 07:49pm
Bhai leave those idiots alone and foucs on improving the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Critical
Feb 18, 2022 07:50pm
So it wasn’t the court that let him go, it was a shoddy deal with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Eager Beaver
Feb 18, 2022 07:50pm
Nobody is ready to listen to your nonsensical talks or Nawaz Sharif fleeing away from Pakistan. You failed in every front. We want the bottom line. Complaining against your opponent is not what we want to listen to anymore. We want delivery.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Feb 18, 2022 07:52pm
Now that we know his medical reports are fine, he should be deported by UK
Reply Recommend 0
Rant & Rave
Feb 18, 2022 07:52pm
Under your (in)capable leadership, the country has taken a downward spiral. All this rhetoric is useless. We want you to work hard to uplift our ecnomy.
Reply Recommend 0
Red Chillies
Feb 18, 2022 07:53pm
No talks. Just work. Get us out of trouble that you have put us due to your incompetent leadership, Mr. Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Abbas Khan
Feb 18, 2022 07:58pm
Yet you are thinking about Nawaz Sharif .....please forget it think about inflation and joblessness......yet you have to go 350 million jobs focus
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 08:10pm
@SourceTree, Okay we believe you. Happy now?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Feb 18, 2022 08:11pm
Sometimes humanitarian considerations bite the government and this is a classic example!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 08:13pm
@Punjabi Lion , Guys, he is a Punjabi Lion now, and he voted for Imran Khan. Stop laughing.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Feb 18, 2022 08:17pm
@Fastrack, we Pakistanis? Speak for yourself only!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 18, 2022 08:26pm
Voting for PTI in 2018 was also a big mistake.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Feb, 2022

Crushing oil prices

THE widespread public anger over the latest increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices was not unexpected. The...
High-handed tactics
Updated 18 Feb, 2022

High-handed tactics

EVEN for an administration known to be exceedingly thin-skinned, the PTI government’s contempt for the freedom of...
18 Feb, 2022

Yemen toll

NEXT month marks the completion of the seventh year of the Yemen war, when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to...
Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...