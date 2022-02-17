Dawn Logo

February 17, 2022

No say in how FIA acted, says Murad Saeed

Dawn.comPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 09:47pm
Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed addresses media persons in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed said on Thursday that he had no say in how the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) proceeded following his complaint on remarks made against him during a television show last week, adding that he had acted according to the law by registering a complaint and had no involvement in subsequent proceedings by the agency.

"As a Pakistani, who has confidence in the Constitution and law of Pakistan, I acted in a lawful manner. After that ... how the institution proceeded, it is its mandate. I shouldn't be asked about this," he said while replying to reporters' questions during a press conference in Islamabad.

Saeed also clarified that in his complaint, he had only referred to the television show during which the remarks were made and requested for legal action.

The episode being discussed here goes back to last week, when the anchor and panelists during television programme G for Gharidah on NewsOne had questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to award Saeed the first place among the 10 best performing federal ministries. The panel had made several critical and disparaging remarks about the federal minister, insinuating with innuendoes that some 'other factors' were behind the award than his ministry's performance.

During that show, one of the panelists, Mohsin Jamil Baig, had referred to a book written by PM Imran's ex-wife Reham Khan, suggesting that the reason for Murad's recognition was mentioned in that book.

The programme had attracted a flurry of criticism from government officials and NewsOne was reportedly taken off air by cable networks. The Pakistan Elec­tronic Media Regulatory Auth­ority had also issued a show-cause notice to the channel for airing "unethical" remarks about a federal minister.

Subsequently, an FIA team raided Baig's residence in Islamabad yesterday, taking action on Saeed's complaint. During that raid, officials allege Baig shot at and roughed up members of the FIA team, following which he was arrested by police and a separate case was registered against him for attacking government officials.

According to the FIA, Saeed had registered a first information report (FIR) against Baig at a cybercrime reporting centre of the agency in Lahore. The FIR said Baig had "assassinated" Saeed's character by using "immoral and abusive language" in a talk show, the FIA said.

After his arrest, Baig's counsel, Raheel Niazi, had moved an instant petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal for his client's recovery. The same day, the sessions court had pronounced the raid on Baig's house "illegal".

However, Baig remains under arrest as an anti-terrorism court sent him on a three-day physical remand in police custody in the case registered against him for allegedly attacking the FIA's raiding team.

'Campaign against middle class'

Earlier in his press conference, Saeed said: "I am addressing Pakistan's lower and lower-middle class ... the sordid campaign they are running [against me] shows where you [the middle class] stand in their eyes."

Without naming anyone, he said, "They will not let you rise. They will not give you [any] opportunities."

Making an apparent reference to politicians from opposition parties, Saeed said, "In their eyes, parliament and politics is their property. Either landlords or their children can enter it, not someone like you and I."

Saeed said if someone echoed the voice of the people and started exposing "their corruption", then "sordid allegations" would be made against them.

He added that when a person works for the country's betterment, "then they believe that their monopoly is in danger. And then their social media becomes active."

Saeed said the "campaign [against me] is to show you that you are not in a position to compete with them, challenge them."

"This is why [they have] put up this circus. This is to warn the youth against challenging their monopoly," he commented.

The minister had started the press briefing by building up an argument to show that there was a long struggle behind him becoming a federal minister and the "vile campaign" launched against him had no grounds.

"It was not that I woke up one morning in 2013 and made my way to parliament. I am the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) student wing and turned it into the most powerful student force in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw in a very short span," he said, naming movements, such as the one for the restoration of the judiciary during the tenure of former military ruler retired General Pervez Musharraf, that he had participated in.

"I was beaten, jailed and threatened. But I endured it all," he said.

Saeed recalled that he had organised the structure of PTI's student wing across Pakistan and expanded it to all union councils.

"And when the party showed confidence in me during the 2013 elections, I was elected to parliament with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's biggest lead," he said, adding that his purpose behind being in parliament was not to "flatter them [...] who believe that parliament was their property and given to them in inheritance".

"I was there to be the voice of the suppressed," he said.

Saeed said politicians from opposition parties had targeted and personally attacked him and his family before as well, making derogatory remarks about them.

"I never spoke on the matter before," he continued. "But I am speaking up this time around ... because the certificate being awarded to my ministry was the success of every personnel of Motorway police who had embraced martyrdom to make your journey safe. It was a certificate for employees of the Pakistan Post [...] and this success belonged to personnel and officers of the NHA (National Highway Authority)."

"You can't be cruel to them. You have questioned them" by objecting to the awarding of the certificate," he said.

Saeed maintained that his ministry had set 88 targets for itself and they had achieved all of those.

He also shared details of different initiatives and projects of his ministry.

Comments (30)
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 09:40pm
Yes, you and entire PTI is innocent. Khalai Makhlooq ordered FIA and PEMRA to go after journalists and NewsOne channel.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub Khan
Feb 17, 2022 09:44pm
The opponents are jealous of the performance and personality of Murad Saeed.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 17, 2022 09:44pm
FIA independent body.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Feb 17, 2022 09:44pm
Murad saeed won the award and he is complaining. Not a good gesture, who cares what Gharida is saying, what matters is that what imran is saying. Murad has forgotten the slogans on the trucks, has been in Islamabad for long time, He needs VK Hasad Na Kar Mehnat Kar
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Feb 17, 2022 09:49pm
Murad Saeed is in big trouble. He's royally angered the establishment. Expect his life-time disqualification on his now-in-the-cold-storage fake degree case soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Feb 17, 2022 09:50pm
He is right, you can’t blame him.
Reply Recommend 0
Richie Rich
Feb 17, 2022 09:50pm
Why does he have to scream while speaking normally?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 09:51pm
Shabbash Murad for standing firm in the face of disgusting tactics. Whole nation is with you.
Reply Recommend 0
SAM2
Feb 17, 2022 09:52pm
liar
Reply Recommend 0
optimist
Feb 17, 2022 09:52pm
Ministers should not use government ministry against personal remarks. Thy should ignore it otherwise it gets more publicity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 09:52pm
PMLN on to same lowly tactics they use against BB, then IK, a sitting CJP and Army Chief. What a pathetic lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 17, 2022 09:54pm
Almost zero tolerance in Niazi rule for criticism and dissdence. FBR, PEMRA, FIA have become tools of imposing diktat on opposition, media, journalists and awam.
Reply Recommend 0
khanbaba
Feb 17, 2022 09:56pm
What you sow shall you reap Unethical language used commonly by PTI Wing PML And other parties. How many times I K has direct institution to take action against his own ministers, workers for using same language against his opponents. Justice should be started from own home by so called justice party (Tahreek Insaf).
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Umar
Feb 17, 2022 09:56pm
What about all the things PTI officials say? Sheikh Rasheed is a vile mouthed politician and a turn coat, how come he never gets this treatment.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Feb 17, 2022 10:00pm
media should get united and take it seriously and this includes the media owners too, this is the worst form of suppression of info through control freakism, murad saeed is not alone all other ministers too have the same attitude towards media, starting from Fawad CH. who in the very beginning of PTI govt slapped Sami Ibrahim at a wedding ceremony
Reply Recommend 0
Wasif
Feb 17, 2022 10:01pm
Stand tall, you have challenged the most powerful.
Reply Recommend 0
khanbaba
Feb 17, 2022 10:04pm
Journalist Murad Saeed Question: The nasty talk about you is reprehensible, will you also condemn the conversation that you have been talking about regarding Kulsoom Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal? Murad Saeed: These people do not matter to me! Now what will anyone expect, then respect of no one matter to your opponents please
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Feb 17, 2022 10:05pm
Murad Saeed is no doubt an intelligent and smart minister. He knows how to use his words in a senseable way
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 10:06pm
Complaint lodged at 9 AM and FIA raid at 9:30 AM does it need more reasoning how much FIA was under pressure?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 10:11pm
This government is notorious for its victimization and vendetta against opposition politicians and anti-government media.So don't give this reason and explanation that you have nothing to do with Mohsin Baig house raid. Remember what PM said in NY that I will put SKA in jail and then what happened.This is a fascist government to its core.
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
Feb 17, 2022 10:12pm
OK.. Well I hope FIA acts on all other 30000 cyber crime firs registered with the Ina speedy manner aswell...
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 10:13pm
Zardari once said a nice thing torture me as much as you can bear one day.Still relevant today.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Feb 17, 2022 10:14pm
You used your ministerial authority otherwise FIA don’t thrash-arrests on complaint of a common man/ masses so swiftly.Hon’s court is requested to do the needful pl.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Feb 17, 2022 10:23pm
It’s all your fault . No need for overreaction .
Reply Recommend 0
S
Feb 17, 2022 10:29pm
Handsome pm is the best... petrol to cross 200 very soon.... but our niyazi is the bestumbest
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 10:32pm
@Fastrack, Speak for yourself no one is with this joker.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Feb 17, 2022 10:38pm
you are as outdated as postal services but PM like your performance we don't know what you have done so far in your ministry.
Reply Recommend 0
Ustad
Feb 17, 2022 10:44pm
What a liar
Reply Recommend 0
SRL
Feb 17, 2022 10:45pm
Why are you so much worried?
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 17, 2022 10:46pm
Why does he scream? Someone teach him how to speak as a decent person
Reply Recommend 0

