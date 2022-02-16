Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2022

ATC rejects MNA Ali Wazir’s bail plea; Karachi sit-in continues

Dawn ReportPublished February 16, 2022 - Updated February 16, 2022 10:25am

KARACHI: As an antiterrorism court dismissed the bail application of MNA Ali Wazir in another ‘hate speech’ case, the sit-in organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for his release continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Ali Wazir along with others had been incarcerated in the Karachi central prison since Dec 31, 2020 following registration of four identical cases pertaining to hate speech, sedition and inciting public against the state. A fifth identical case is lodged against him at the Miramshah police station.

On Tuesday, the matter came up before the ATC-X judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the prison.

The judge dismissed the MNA’s post-arrest bail observing that the testimonies of two witnesses of the prosecution had already been recorded in the present case, thus the applicant could not make out a case for grant of bail after arrest.

A day ago, another ATC had directed the police to formally arrest MNA Wazir in a case pertaining to allegedly inciting public against state institutions and defaming them.

The Supreme Court had granted post-arrest bail to Ali Wazir on Nov 30, 2021 in one case.

Meanwhile, a number of protesters continued their sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen in his address said that the party continued to stage its protest sit-in till the issuance of a notification for the release of MNA Wazir.

Dozens of PTM supporters demanded the provincial government to discard the FIRs lodged against Wazir and listen to the grievances of the Pakhtun community living in Karachi.

Attended by different labour and human rights organisations, the sit-in was also addressed by representatives of traders and transporters along with representatives of civil society.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 10:33am
Excellent. Those who pulled his strings have long abandoned him. Always happens to such people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 10:36am
Thank you for caring about our (Pukhtoon) sentiments and punishing troublemakers. The sit in has about 15 people by the way. Big lesson there.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.
15 Feb, 2022

Political games

THE political scene is heating up fast. With a flurry of important meetings happening in Islamabad and Lahore, and...
What have we become?
Updated 15 Feb, 2022

What have we become?

IS there really no end to our days of shame? The savagery that we witnessed just two months ago in Sialkot erupted...
15 Feb, 2022

PTM dharna

LEADERS and supporters of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement are once again on the roads, this time camping out in front...