UK court acquits Altaf Hussain in 'encouraging terrorism' case

Atika RehmanPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated February 15, 2022 11:13pm

A United Kingdom court on Tuesday acquitted MQM supremo Altaf Hussain in a trial on charges of inciting viol­e­nce and encouraging terrorism in Karachi after a majority verdict of 10-2 was returned by jurors.

On the third day of deliberations at the Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court, the jury was directed to reach a majority decision after failing to reach a unanimous verdict. After nine hours, the jury found Hussain not guilty on two counts.

Hussain was charged with "encouraging terrorism" in an incendiary speech relayed from the United Kingdom to his followers in Pakistan on Aug 22, 2016. He was arrested and released on bail before charges were filed in 2019, three years after Scotland Yard launched an investigation into speeches made in the UK that allegedly encouraged violence in Karachi.

The indictment had been split into two separate counts, both relating to the offence of “encouraging terrorism”, contrary to section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.

Hussain had pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The charge as stated by the UK police was that Hussain had “on August 22, 2016 published a speech to crowds gathered in Karachi, Pakistan which were likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom they were published as a direct or indirect encouragement to them to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and at the time he published them, intended them to be so encouraged, or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged”.

The Met Police at the time had also said: “Hussain was previously arrested on 11 June [2019] on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. He was released on bail and subsequently charged as above.”

Arguments in the trial had concluded last week. Although it was initially expected that Hussain would take the stand, ultimately his counsel shared with the court that he decided against it.

Justice May had said that Hussain’s decision was his right and that the jury could conclude that he did not give evidence at trial to undermine and contradict his speeches.

The MQM founder has lived in self-imposed exile in London since the early 1990s, when he applied for asylum. He was later granted British citizenship. From London, Hussain has played an active role in politics, regularly broadcasting political speeches to his followers in Karachi.

M. Emad
Feb 15, 2022 10:04pm
Mr. Altaf Hussain is the true voice of Urdu-Speaking Mohajir people of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 15, 2022 10:05pm
Whatever. Just keep him. And Nawaz Sharif. And Dar. Take a few more from here too to keep them company.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Feb 15, 2022 10:08pm
@M. Emad, If he is true voice of the people, he should live with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Feb 15, 2022 10:10pm
@M. Emad, A true Indian mindset!
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Feb 15, 2022 10:10pm
Sad and dark day in the history of British courts…
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Feb 15, 2022 10:11pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Feb 15, 2022 10:14pm
Very pleased with the decision of the jury. He has not looted the money of poor Pakistani citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Feb 15, 2022 10:15pm
@M. Emad, Yes that’s why he spent whole life in UK not in Karachi where his millions followers lives
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Feb 15, 2022 10:17pm
It is UK court not Pakistan court....In UK evidence and political situation is considered when decision is given....
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Feb 15, 2022 10:18pm
If his incitements had resulted in murders in UK, the verdict would have been different!
Reply Recommend 0
AP
Feb 15, 2022 10:18pm
Of course. It is to be expected, after all he’s an MI5 agent himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Feb 15, 2022 10:31pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, You guys forced him to leave the country !
Reply Recommend 0
JF21
Feb 15, 2022 10:33pm
Now the next phase begins in Sindh...
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 15, 2022 10:33pm
Very hard to swallow a bitter pill.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Khan
Feb 15, 2022 10:38pm
Great News! Now patch things up.
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
Feb 15, 2022 10:47pm
UK Court is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Feb 15, 2022 10:57pm
@JF21, Yes Urban Sindh will be power again !
Reply Recommend 0

