Today's Paper | February 14, 2022

Unwell Zardari cancels engagements

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 14, 2022 - Updated February 14, 2022 10:00am

LAHORE: Former President Asif Ali Zardari fell ill here on Sunday and cancelled all his political engagements for the day.

The PPP co-chairperson was taken to a private hospital in Bahria Town where he stayed for some time and returned to Bilawal House after his medical check-up and some tests.

Mr Zardari along with a delegation of the party was to meet Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq in Mansoora in the evening.

However, the meeting was cancelled and both sides agreed to fix a new date for the meeting when Mr Zardari would recover.

The PPP leader has been meeting various political leaders — including PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PML-Q’s Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman — these days in a bid to forge an alliance against the ruling PTI and seeking their support to oust it from power through a no-confidence move.

His visit to Mr Haq was also in this respect.

Mr Zardari felt unwell earlier on Friday and his personal doctor had rushed from Karachi to Lahore to take care of him.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2022

Comments (3)
500 characters
Justice
Feb 14, 2022 09:44am
Get well. Big salute to your services to country. IK can learn something from you.
Dr Tarik
Feb 14, 2022 10:24am
Why? Is there Court appointment coming soon?
Realistic
Feb 14, 2022 10:28am
New drama by PPP
