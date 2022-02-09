Woman gang-raped in house robbery in Multan

LAHORE: A woman was gang-raped in a house robbery in Kotla Sadaat of Multan on Tuesday.

A man lodged a complaint with the police that three gunmen broke into the house, tied him with a charpoy, held his mother and sister-in-law at gunpoint and gang-raped the sister-in-law. They also took away Rs1,500 and a mobile phone.

The Alpa police registered a case under rape and robbery sections against the unidentified suspects.

Multan City Police Officer Khurrum Shehzad Haider said the medical examination proved rape and the police were after the suspects. He said the suspects were sex maniacs as they did not take away many belongings from the house.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

ENCOUNTER: The Alpa police killed a gunman and arrested five others on Tuesday.

Police said around 12 people riding motorcycles were spotted at Ghalwan check post.

The suspects opened fire and the police retaliated and chased them. One of the suspects was killed and five others were arrested while others fled.

Police said the suspects were proclaimed offenders and were involved in murder over robbery resistance and other cases.

