Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2022

Punjab cabinet panel approves investment in Ruda industrial zones

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 4, 2022 - Updated February 4, 2022 10:19am
A picture showing the envisioned model of the Ravi Riv­er­front Urban Develop­ment Project. — APP/File
A picture showing the envisioned model of the Ravi Riv­er­front Urban Develop­ment Project. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved investment in Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) industrial zones.

The decision allows Ruda to enter into an agreement with a Saudi investor for investment in industrial zones 2A and 3A under Ruda.

The cabinet committee chaired by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basharat Raja here on Thursday also allowed the Excise and Taxation Department to enter into an agreement with Pakistan Post for delivery of vehicles number plates and registration documents through post office for the convenience of the applicants.

The meeting approved the transfer policy of the special education department and sale of 15,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mr Raja expressed satisfaction over the fact that the sale of wheat would not affect the food reserves for Punjab.

The cabinet committee reviewed and approved the Punjab Aquaculture Development Corporation Act 2021. Approval has also been given to the education department to assist in the door-to-door survey of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).The

The Constitution of the departmental promotion committee (DPC) for promotion to BS-19 in the Punjab Institute of Language Arts and Culture (PILAC) was sanctioned during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Rai Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and administrative secretaries concerned.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More attacks
Updated 04 Feb, 2022

More attacks

THE uptick in terrorism in Balochistan is shocking to say the least. On Wednesday evening, Baloch insurgents ...
04 Feb, 2022

Tough IMF demands

THE resumption of the $6bn IMF funding programme, which paves the way for the disbursement of another tranche of...
04 Feb, 2022

Israeli apartheid

FOR the Palestinians dispossessed by Israel in 1948 and subsequent waves of violence and state-sponsored brutality,...
CJP’s remarks
Updated 03 Feb, 2022

CJP’s remarks

CONTEXT is everything. On Tuesday, a day before being sworn in as the country’s top judge, Justice Umar Ata ...
03 Feb, 2022

Saving PIA

HERE we go again; yet another business plan is ready to fix PIA, our troubled national flag carrier. This time the...
03 Feb, 2022

Supreme Court on LGs

THOSE quarters that believe that the PPP has concentrated far too many powers that are supposed to belong to the...