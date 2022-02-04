Punjab cabinet panel approves investment in Ruda industrial zones

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved investment in Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) industrial zones.

The decision allows Ruda to enter into an agreement with a Saudi investor for investment in industrial zones 2A and 3A under Ruda.

The cabinet committee chaired by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basharat Raja here on Thursday also allowed the Excise and Taxation Department to enter into an agreement with Pakistan Post for delivery of vehicles number plates and registration documents through post office for the convenience of the applicants.

The meeting approved the transfer policy of the special education department and sale of 15,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mr Raja expressed satisfaction over the fact that the sale of wheat would not affect the food reserves for Punjab.

The cabinet committee reviewed and approved the Punjab Aquaculture Development Corporation Act 2021. Approval has also been given to the education department to assist in the door-to-door survey of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).The

The Constitution of the departmental promotion committee (DPC) for promotion to BS-19 in the Punjab Institute of Language Arts and Culture (PILAC) was sanctioned during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Rai Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and administrative secretaries concerned.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2022