Sultans coach Flower, all-rounder David praise Rizwan’s captaincy

KARACHI: With holders Multan Sultans off to a flying start in their HBL Pakistan Super League title defence, coach Andy Flower and all-rounder Tim David are full of praise for how their captain Mohammad Rizwan is handling the side both on and off the pitch.

Last year, Rizwan set a new record for most runs in a calendar year on his way to being named the best cricketer in the shortest format by the ICC. Although he might not have set the PSL alight with his batting, his captaincy has seen the Sultans open their campaign with four wins in four.

“It’s been an excellent start for us considering we only had a couple of practice sessions together,” former Zimbabwe great Flower told Dawn News sports show ‘Replay’, adding that Rizwan had played a crucial role in making the players perform as a unit.

“Rizwan has had an amazing last year not just as a batsman but as a leader and we are lucky to have him. He is a great young man who thrives on responsibility, someone with a lot of courage who pushes himself hard to be the best in the world.

“He is not afraid of failure and people love to follow someone like that. He was a big part of on why we were champions last year and that vision came through.”

Singaporean David has starred for the Sultans, chipping in with valuable contributions — his big-hitting prowess standing out — during the Sultans’ winning run.

He credited his and Sultans’ success to the team culture cultivated by Rizwan and Flower.

“Rizwan has infused his trust in the team and told the players to go out and enjoy it on the ground,” he said at the same show. “Everyone is a team player and no one is here for individual success, which is the backbone of what we have achieved so far.”

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2022