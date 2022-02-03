Dawn Logo

Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara’s murder inquiry in final stages, says DPO

Abid MahmoodPublished February 3, 2022 - Updated February 3, 2022 07:53am
The mother of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot, reacts in front of his casket during the funeral in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters/File
The mother of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was beaten to death and burnt by a mob in Sialkot, reacts in front of his casket during the funeral in Ganemulla, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2021. — Reuters/File

NAROWAL: Investigation into the murder of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara is in final stages, says Sialkot District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

Speaking to Dawn about the progress in the investigation into the lynching case on Wednesday, he claimed that the probe was in final stages and every suspect had been quizzed with utmost transparency. He said there was no pressure on police in the case.

The Sialkot police, he said, were completing the investigation with the help of the Punjab Prosecution Department team so that no legal aspect could be missed. He said police did not intend to take further physical remand of the suspects and would present them in the Anti-Terrorism Court on completion of remand and seek judicial remand.

The DPO said police would issue a press release once investigation into the murder case is completed. He said they could not share any information before the completion of the probe.

The Gujranwala anti-terrorism court has remanded 79 suspects in Priyantha Kumara murder case till Feb 14. Kumara, the general manager of Rajko Industry and Garment Factory in Sialkot, was killed by factory workers and his body was set on fire on Dec 3 last.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2022

