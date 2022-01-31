Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 31, 2022

UAE intercepts Houthi missile attack as Israeli president Isaac Herzog visits

ReutersPublished January 31, 2022 - Updated January 31, 2022 12:05pm
A handout image provided by the official United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) shows Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog (L) in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Sunday. — AFP
A handout image provided by the official United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) shows Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog (L) in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Sunday. — AFP

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi movement as the UAE hosted Israel's President Isaac Herzog in a first such visit.

Washington condemned the assault, the third on US-allied UAE within the last two weeks, including a deadly strike on the capital Abu Dhabi on Jan 17, in an escalation of the Yemen war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition.

The Emirati defence ministry said the latest missile attack was intercepted 20 minutes past midnight and that its debris fell on an uninhabited area. It did not say whether it was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai, the region's business and tourism hub.

It came while Israel's president was visiting Abu Dhabi where he discussed security and bilateral relations with the UAE's de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Herzog spent the night in Abu Dhabi, an Israeli official told Reuters. He will continue his UAE visit despite the Houthi attack, his office said.

He is due to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair on Monday.

“While Israel's president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords”, in 2020.

The UAE civil aviation authority said air traffic in the Gulf country, a major international travel hub, was normal and all flights operating as usual.

The UAE's defence ministry said coalition warplanes had destroyed missile launchers that were located in Yemen.

Yemen's Houthi military spokesman said the group would within hours provide details of a new military operation “deep inside” the UAE.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis for nearly seven years in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Houthis, who have repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, have warned they would continue targeting the UAE unless it stopped “interfering” in Yemen.

The UAE had largely ended its military presence on the ground in 2019 but continues to hold sway through Yemeni forces it arms and trains and which recently joined battles against the Houthis in key energy-producing regions.

There were no social media posts on Monday's interception in the UAE.

The public prosecutor has said it summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting a previous Houthi missile attack.

The coalition has also launched deadly air strikes on Houthi-held areas in the past week in the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Mideast Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rampant virus
Updated 31 Jan, 2022

Rampant virus

Authorities must make sure that vaccine coverage is undertaken on a war footing.
State Bank’s role
Updated 31 Jan, 2022

State Bank’s role

Concerns remain on its role in crises such as the pandemic, will it stick to its mandate of price stability or will it intervene?
Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...