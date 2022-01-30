Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2022

IPC minister asks Punjab govt to hand back PFF headquarters to NC

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 11:43am
Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Photo courtesy PFF Facebook/File
Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Photo courtesy PFF Facebook/File

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordin­ation (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza informed on Saturday that the Punjab government has been asked to hand over the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) headquarters to the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Com­m­ittee in order to get football back on track in the country.

The Punjab government had in November seized control of the PFF headquarters from the court-elected federation of Ashfaq Hussain Shah, whose earlier takeover of the headquarters from the Haroon Malik-led NC has seen FIFA suspend Pakistan in April last year.

“We have written a letter to the Punjab government to hand over the PFF headquarters back to the NC,” Fehmida told Dawn.

The issue of the handover has been dragging on since the government decided to side with the NC in its long-running dispute with Ashfaq’s PFF, which came into power following an election held by the Supreme Court in December 2018 and claims that the NC isn’t sincere in holding elections.

The NC had been in talks with the IPC ministry since to get the PFF headquarters vacated but the breakthrough came after the NC gave an eight-month roadmap for holding fresh elections of the PFF.

“We had talked over a lot of things and most of them have been resolved with the PFF incl­u­ding the timeline for the elections and the only issue regarding the headquarters remains.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...
Renewed insurgency?
Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Renewed insurgency?

THE last few days suggest that the Baloch insurgency is far from a spent force. According to an ISPR statement, 10...
29 Jan, 2022

Local star power

THE seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is up and running. The T20 extravaganza opened on the back of a...
29 Jan, 2022

Tax on cellular services

THE increase in the withholding tax rate on cellular services — calls and internet usage — from 10pc to 15pc...