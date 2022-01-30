Desco clinches Snowfall Cup in Karachi to complete hat-trick of wins

KARACHI: With two wins already under his belt, public fancy bay horse Desco completed a hat-trick while lifting the Snowfall Cup in the Gymkhana race meeting here at the Karachi Racecourse on Saturday.

Desco came from behind to beat mare Kiran Princess by a length-and-a-half to win his maiden cup at the course.

Bay horse Gladiator One fell third by three lengths followed by another bay horse Fair Deal who completed the frame five lengths away.

The victorious horse who has come from Lahore belongs to the stables of Aamir Dyer and was ably piloted home by senior rider Zaki Zakir. He was sent by trainer Zia-ur-Rehman.

In a two-horse race, favourite bay horse Shahbaz made amends by getting the better of mare Balochistan Queen to clinch the opening race that was also the day’s feature event.

The race became a laughing stock following the withdrawal of a pair of horses — Best Terms and Sher Garh Queen — in the morning declaration on account of being unfit.

It may be mentioned that only four horses were initially entered in the opening race.

Shahbaz has failed to finish on the board in his previous three outings.

Mare New Class opened her new year account galloping to a half-a-length victory over Take Care to annex the second and supporting race.

Mare Debonair had to be content with third place beaten by seven lengths while Geo Channa completed the quartet among six horses.

Fancied bay mare Sheba edged co-favourite Deewana by neck to win the closely fought fourth and concluding race.

It is pertinent to mention that Sheba had finished second in her last two outings.

Sassy Gold and Janan followed the top two in the same order.

Adnan Khan, the champion rider of 2021, excelled in his cadre by guiding a brace of winners in New Class and Sheba.

Results:

THE SNOWFALL PLATE SCALE ORDER III & IV 4½ F:

Shahbaz (Syed Wajihuddin) 8-2 M. Manzoor 1, Balochistan Queen 8-5 Asad Aksir 2.

Won by ¾ L. Time: 0.56 3/5 seconds.

Winner trained by Ghulam Shabbir II.

THE SNOWFALL PLATE SCALE ORDER V & VI 4½ F:

New Class (Nasim Ahmed Channa) 8-10 Adnan Khan 1, Take Care 8-11 Asad Aksir 2, Debonair 8-4 Safdar Hussain 3, Geo Channa 9-0 Waheed Baran 4.

Won by ½ L, 7 L, 5 L. Time: 0.57 4/5 seconds.

Winner trained by owner.

THE SNOWFALL CUP SCALE ORDER VI & VII 4 F:

Desco (Aamir Dyer) 8-12 Zaki Zakir 1, Kiran Princess 8-12(cr8-5) Ali Raza II 2, Gladiator One 8-2(cr8-4) Safdar Hussain 3, Fair Deal 8-6(cr8-3) Adnan Khan 4.

Won by 1½ L, 3 L, 5 L. Time: 0.51 4/5 seconds.

Winner trained by Zia-ur-Rehman.

THE SNOWFALL PLATE SCALE ORDER VII & VIII 4 F:

Sheba (Nazeer Ahmed) 9-4(cr9-1) Adnan Khan 1, Deewana 7-11(cr7-8) Sajjad Hussain 2, Sassy Gold 8-9 Waheed Baran 3, Janan 9-4 Safdar Hussain 4.

Won by Neck, 10 L, ¾ L. Time: 0.52 4/5 seconds.

Winner trained by Ijaz Ahmed.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022