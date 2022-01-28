LHC decides to celebrate birthdays of judges

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has decided to celebrate the birthdays of its judges by hosting cake-cutting ceremonies.

A circular issued by Additional Registrar (Protocol) Asad Hafeez says, “The honourable chief justice has been pleased to inform all the honourable judges that from now, birthdays of the honourable serving judges shall be celebrated by cutting the cake during a tea break in judges common room at the principal seat or at benches, in accordance with the availability of the concerned honourable judge.”

The circular, which bears the date of Jan 22, 2022, also went viral on social media and became a cause of criticism of the institution of the judiciary.

Talking to Dawn, Advocate Khurram Chughtai said apparently the issuance of such a circular was a result of ill and improper advice.

He believed there was no requirement to issue any circular of such administrative decisions.

He said the circular was unnecessary and not welcomed by the majority of the people and legal fraternity.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2022