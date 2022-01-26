Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2022

PCB announces broadcast deal with Fox Sports for PSL 2022 matches

AgenciesPublished January 26, 2022 - Updated January 26, 2022 11:16am
A view of the PCB building in Lahore. — AFP/File
A view of the PCB building in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has signed a one-year broadcast deal with Fox Sports to telecast its home international fixtures and the HBL Pakistan Super League in Australia, the board announced Tuesday.

“With the broadcast deal, the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters down under will be able to watch the upcoming edition of HBL PSL and the one to be played next year, along with all international home cricket till April 2023 on Fox Sports on Foxtel as well as Kayo Sports (Foxtel Group’s sports streaming service),” a PCB press release said.

The PCB has also partnered with online streaming platforms ICC TV and tapmad TV to broadcast the PSL in all “unexploited” territories as well as Australia, according to the statement.

The PSL kicks off with Karachi Kings taking on defending champions Multan Sultans on Thursday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The metropolis will host the league until February 7, after which it moves to Lahore, with the final set to be played on February 27.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2022

