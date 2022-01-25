Dawn Logo

ECB updates action plan to tackle racism, will review dressing room culture during 2022 season

ReutersPublished January 25, 2022 - Updated January 25, 2022 07:57pm

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday updated its 12-point action plan to tackle racism and discrimination, including details on a review of “dressing room culture” and a standardised approach to whistleblowing.

The plan was unveiled in November after a number of players, including former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, alleged they were victims of institutional racism at their clubs.

Read: Racism in English cricket is institutional, Pakistan-born cricketer tells British lawmakers

The ECB's review of dressing room culture will be led by Clare Connor and Ashley Giles, England's managing directors of women's and men's cricket, along with the First Class counties, the Professional Cricketers Association and external experts.

“The review will commence in February and run across the 2022 season (when dressing rooms are active) with the final report due in September,” the ECB said in a statement.

It added that an independently operated whistleblowing system with standardised procedures for investigations into complaints will be set up by the end of February and that a new anti-discrimination unit will begin operating in May.

“Work is continuing to define the resources and capabilities required by the ECB's new anti-discrimination unit,” ECB said.

“The unit will work with the professional game to tackle discrimination while also providing ongoing guidance across cricket.”

The ECB also said it was working with football anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out to build a more “inclusive cricketing environment”.

jaredlee007
Jan 25, 2022 08:12pm
There is no way you can eliminate racism based on policies and investigations. ECB must clearly define its values and anyone who can't respect those values shown be shown exit, no matter how talented and well-connected those individuals are.
