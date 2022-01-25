Dawn Logo

Probe ordered into scuffle between DIG, citizen in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 25, 2022 - Updated January 25, 2022 09:39am

KARACHI: City police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Monday took notice of a scuffle between a senior police officer and a citizen in Clifton and tasked DIG Sharjeel Kharal to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The police chief took notice when video of the scuffle between DIG Abdullah Shaikh and Hera Nand went viral on social media.

Sources said Nand had erected a wall in his flat’s balcony in Tricon Garden near French Consulate in Bath Island. The DIG had reportedly gone there for a patch-up between his friends, who lives next door to Nand, but the situation had gone worse.

DIG Shaikh told Dawn that Vikash, who he said is a nephew of MNA Ramesh Lal, had illegally constructed the wall and sealed the window of an apartment, which was “ultimately removed with the help of apartment supervisor and local police”.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2022

