JI women hold sit-in on Karachi's University Road

KARACHI: Women activists and supporters of the Jamaat-i-Islami on Thursday staged a sit-in on main University Road in protest over the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021 and demanded that the Pakistan Peoples Party government withdraw it forthwith.

The protest by JI women was part of the party’s ongoing campaign under which it has been staging a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for the past three weeks.

A good number of women assembled near Bait-ul-Mukarram Masjid on University Road and staged the sit-in that continued for a few hours. The protesters carried placards and banners inscribed with various slogans and demands.

A track of University Road was blocked for vehicular traffic because of the sit-in causing a traffic mess on various arteries in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

JI Women Wing General Secretary Durdana Siddiqui, Rukhshinda Muneeb and Asma Safeer led the sit-in.

Speaking on the occasion, city chief of JI Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced that the party would organise a convention on Sunday outside the Sindh Assembly and JI chief Sirajul Haq would address it.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2022