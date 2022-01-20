Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2022

New Zealand call off Australia tour over Covid rules

AFPPublished January 20, 2022 - Updated January 20, 2022 10:15am
This file photo shows Australia's Glenn Maxwell in action in a World T20 final against New Zealand on Nov 14, 2021 at Dubai cricket stadium. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows Australia's Glenn Maxwell in action in a World T20 final against New Zealand on Nov 14, 2021 at Dubai cricket stadium. — Reuters/File

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called off an upcoming tour of Australia on Wednesday, 11 days before the scheduled first match, because of strict Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

Since the tour was arranged, the New Zealand government has changed its rules for entry into the country because of the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

There is now a 10-day mandatory isolation period for all incoming travellers, and Wellington could not guarantee there would be places in quarantine facilities for the team.

Although Australia offered to extend the length of the tour so the New Zealand players could return at a time when there was availability, the government said it had no capacity to meet that request.

“As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the government,” NZC chief executive David White said.

“NZC and Cricket Australia had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand, in the hope that might be more achievable for the government.

“But we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this, either.”

New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said previously he would not be naming any Test players for the Australian tour because of the limited time between the last match in Australia on Feb 8 and the first Test against South Africa starting on Feb 17 in Christchurch.

The team was to have played three ODIs and a sole Twenty20 game in Australia in a tour initially scheduled last year when the New Zealand government signalled its intention to relax managed-isolation conditions relating to the trans-Tasman border.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Jan, 2022

Too great a divide

THE government’s offer of talks to the opposition on electoral and judicial reforms is a welcome development in a...
Military inductees
Updated 20 Jan, 2022

Military inductees

Giving preference to military personnel for appointments in civilian roles is exposing them to unnecessary controversy.
20 Jan, 2022

Suu Kyi charges

MYANMAR’S ruling junta seems determined to spin a complicated legal web around Aung San Suu Kyi to ensure that the...
UAE targeted
Updated 19 Jan, 2022

UAE targeted

MONDAY’S deadly drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the UAE, and subsequent retaliatory attacks on...
19 Jan, 2022

New province debate

THE private bill introduced by a PML-N senator seeking a new province in south Punjab amounts to oversimplification...
19 Jan, 2022

Omicron in Karachi

WITH the wedding season in full swing, it is no surprise that the Covid positivity rate in Karachi has been touching...