Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2022

Gunman takes Jewish worshippers hostage in US

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 16, 2022 - Updated January 16, 2022 07:55am
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in Colleyville, Texas on Jan 15. — AP
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in Colleyville, Texas on Jan 15. — AP

WASHINGTON: A gunman, holding worshippers and Rabbi hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was demanding Aafia Siddiqui’s release, local media reports claimed on Saturday.

The worshippers were finishing the Shabbat Services when the episode began.

Officials, however, refused to confirm the gunman’s link to Ms Siddiqui. They only confirmed that a gunman was holding hostages at a synagogue and the FBI personnel were negotiating with him.

A SWAT police operation was under way at a Texas synagogue where a man reportedly took several people hostage, AFP added.

Demands release of Aafia Siddiqui, say media reports

ABC News, citing an unspecified source, said the hostage-taker was armed, and had claimed to have bombs in unknown locations.

Quoting a US official briefed on the matter, ABC reported that the man was claiming to be the brother of Ms Siddiqui and was demanding to have his sister freed from prison.

Ms Siddiqui, a former scientist, was in 2010 sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for attempted murder of US officers in Afghanistan.

A live stream of the congregation’s Shabbat morning service on Facebook appeared to capture audio of a man talking loudly — although it did not show the scene inside the building.

In it he could be heard saying, “You get my sister on the phone,” and “I am gonna die.”

He was also heard as saying: “There’s something wrong with America.”

The stream began at 10am and stopped broadcasting just before 2pm.

The Colleyville police department said in a tweet at 11:30am that it was “conducting SWAT operations” at the address of the Congregation Beth Israel. In an update two hours later the department said the situation “remains ongoing”.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Jan, 2022

Omicron threat

AS Pakistan grapples with the fifth coronavirus wave fuelled by the Omicron variant, the state must take timely...
16 Jan, 2022

Grim picture

THE World Report 2022, compiled by Human Rights Watch, paints a disturbingly grim picture of civil rights abuses in...
16 Jan, 2022

Larkana jail unrest

THAT Larkana Central Prison authorities had to resort to the excuse of “cleaning the jail” to shift 13 dangerous...
‘Mini-budget’ comes into force
Updated 15 Jan, 2022

‘Mini-budget’ comes into force

MANY in the PTI government must have swallowed their pride to get the two controversial bills — one withdrawing ...
15 Jan, 2022

CNG relief

THE Peshawar High Court has granted partial relief to CNG stations against a ban on their operations by the district...
15 Jan, 2022

Street crime in Karachi

WEDNESDAY once again brought home the dangers that lurk on the streets of Karachi. Armed men waylaid a car in which ...