Today's Paper | January 15, 2022

Board formed to examine Nawaz’s medical reports

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 15, 2022 - Updated January 15, 2022 07:25am
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (R) leaves the Kot Lakhpat jail after his release in Lahore on March 27, 2019. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The specialised healthcare and medical education department on Friday constituted a nine-member special medical board to examine the documents submitted as medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by his physician Dr David Lawrence.

The board convened by professor of medicine Dr Mohammad Arif Naeem has been constituted on the instructions of the federal cabinet to examine the reports submitted by Mr Sharif’s physician and render expert medical opinion regarding the patient’s physical condition and his ability to travel back to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif had left for the UK in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail for his treatment.

The board members are Prof Dr Ghiasun Nabi Tay­yab, Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, Prof Dr Shahid Hameed, Prof Dr Bilal S. Mohydin, Prof Dr Ambareen Hamid, Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Prof Dr Moona Aziz and Dr Khadija Irfan Khwaja.

The board has been directed to submit its report/expert medical opinion to the specialised healthcare secretary within five days.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2022

F Khan
Jan 15, 2022 07:30am
Funny government. Medical board to send him to london and medical board again to bring him from london.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Jan 15, 2022 08:40am
Forget mini budget and follow the new truck light.
Reply Recommend 0

