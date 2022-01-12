Three women deported from Turkey arrested at Sialkot airport

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday took into custody three women from Sialkot airport who attempted to travel to Italy on fake documents and were deported from Turkey.

A case has been registered against human trafficker Ashfaq of Chiniot

FIA Deputy Director Sheraz Umar told Dawn that Zahida Parveen, her daughter Muqaddas of Lahore and Dil Awaiz Baloch of Muzaffargarh travelled to Dubai and then Turkey.

They attempted to travel to Italy and during clearance their passports were found tampered with. The Turkish immigration staff deported the women who were taken into custody by FIA. A case has been registered against them.

Investigation officer Usman Malhi quoting Zahida and her daughter said they paid Rs6.5 million and Dil Awaiz paid Rs3.5m to Ashfaq for Italy.

FIA also registered a case against the human agent.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2022