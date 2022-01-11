Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2022

Doctor arrested for ‘molesting’ minor girl in Narowal

A CorrespondentPublished January 11, 2022 - Updated January 11, 2022 10:54am

NAROWAL: Sialkot police on Monday arrested a doctor for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Fazalpura locality of Sambarial.

Pascal Nawaz, a resident of Fazalpura locality of Sambarial Tehsil, who worked as a gardener in the Government Islamia Degree College complained to police that his eight-year-old daughter had gone to get medicine from a local doctor.

He said when his daughter did not return home despite passage of considerable time, he got worried and went to the doctor’s clinic looking for her.

He alleged that when he entered the clinic, he found that the doctor was molesting his minor daughter.

Acting on the complaint, Sambrial city police registered the first information report (FIR) against the doctor.

According to the spokesperson for Sialkot district police, on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik, the suspect has been arrested.

The DPO said the incident was being thoroughly probed into and strict legal action would be taken against the suspect if he was found guilty.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New LNG terminal
Updated 11 Jan 2022

New LNG terminal

THE ministry of energy’s abrupt decision to set up before next winter a new LNG terminal — the third in the...
11 Jan 2022

Trust deficit

WHEN the citizens’ trust in the state and its workings begins to decrease, even routine incidents are eyed with...
11 Jan 2022

Textbooks embezzlement

CORRUPTION appears to be the common thread in the systemic issues that plague the country’s education sector. Be ...
IHC verdict
Updated 10 Jan 2022

IHC verdict

It is important that the navy club issue is taken to its logical conclusion in light of the court order.
10 Jan 2022

Taliban’s choices

AS the Afghan Taliban regime tries to win international recognition, it must confront one plain truth: is it willing...
Updated 10 Jan 2022

Cryptocurrency scam

THE investigation launched by the cyber crime wing of the Sindh FIA against multiple mobile apps linked to the...