Doctor arrested for ‘molesting’ minor girl in Narowal

NAROWAL: Sialkot police on Monday arrested a doctor for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Fazalpura locality of Sambarial.

Pascal Nawaz, a resident of Fazalpura locality of Sambarial Tehsil, who worked as a gardener in the Government Islamia Degree College complained to police that his eight-year-old daughter had gone to get medicine from a local doctor.

He said when his daughter did not return home despite passage of considerable time, he got worried and went to the doctor’s clinic looking for her.

He alleged that when he entered the clinic, he found that the doctor was molesting his minor daughter.

Acting on the complaint, Sambrial city police registered the first information report (FIR) against the doctor.

According to the spokesperson for Sialkot district police, on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik, the suspect has been arrested.

The DPO said the incident was being thoroughly probed into and strict legal action would be taken against the suspect if he was found guilty.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2022