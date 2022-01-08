Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2022

Relatives protest after suspect’s death in ‘encounter’ in Larkana

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 8, 2022 - Updated January 8, 2022 10:43am

LARKANA: Family members and relatives of a man shot dead by police in an “encounter” held a protest demonstration near Baho Kosh village on Rato­dero-Shahdadkot road on Friday.

Carrying body of the victim, Ghulam Farid Kosh, the protesters accused the police of killing him in custody after they could not arrange the bribe demanded for his release.

His father, Ladho Kosh, told local reporters that his son, along with three other persons, Ali Dost, Suleman and Ali Sher — all Jatois by caste — was picked up by a police team, led by SHO of the Waleed police station, while he was staying at his sister’s house in Hussaini Mohallah, Larkana.

Ladho Kosh alleged that the police demanded bribe for his release which could not be arranged. “The police then shot dead my son in a staged encounter,” he alleged, and said that the whereabouts of the three held men were still not known.

The protesters urged the Sindh police chief and Larkana DIG to order a fair inquiry into the “custodial murder” and provide justice to the bereaved family.

Larkana SSP’s PRO, however, claimed that Ghulam Farid Kosh was wanted by the police in numerous criminal cases registered against him at the Warisdino Machhi, Ratodero, Waleed, Sachal and Sujawal police stations. He was shot dead in an encounter that took place along Dodai Minor (irrigation channel) within the jurisdiction of the Waleed police station in the night intervening Thursday and Friday, the PRO claimed. He also claimed that a Kalashnikov rifle was seized from the suspect.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debating seniority
Updated 08 Jan 2022

Debating seniority

IT is a moment to celebrate. Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s nomination to the Supreme Court marks the first time in our...
08 Jan 2022

Aviation relief

THAT the global aviation watchdog ICAO has cleared the Civil Aviation Authority of significant safety concerns after...
08 Jan 2022

Unvaccinated Djokovic

A COURT hearing against the Australian government on Monday is likely to decide Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open...
Border with Afghanistan
Updated 07 Jan 2022

Border with Afghanistan

If some ways can be found to address the concerns of Kabul then Pakistan should make that attempt with a positive attitude.
07 Jan 2022

Importing urea

THE government’s decision to import urea from China should help curb market volatility at a time when wheat ...
07 Jan 2022

Taxing renewable energy

THE imposition of 17pc sales tax on solar energy equipment, as proposed in the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, ...