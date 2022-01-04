Dawn Logo

Wife among three held for killing ANP leader in DI Khan

Published January 4, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested three people, including wife of deceased Awami National Party candidate for Dera city mayor slot Umar Khattab Sherani over his murder.

Mr Sherani was murdered a day before the December 19 local body elections outside his house. The arrested woman is stated to be Mr Sherani’s third wife.

Addressing a press conference here, district police officer Najamul Hasnain Liaquat said the deceased ANP leader’s third wife, Ms Anita admitted during preliminary investigation that she had tasked two men —- Abdul Hakim of Bilalabad and Shafiq Afghani of Zafarabad Colony — with killing her husband. She told the police that she had relations with Abdul Hakim, and wanted to marry him, the DPO said.

Mr Liaquat said the two arrested men also confessed to the crime.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2022

