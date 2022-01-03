Hindu yatrees perform religious rituals at Karak Samadhi in KP

KARAK: As many as 215 Hindu yatrees, including 159 from neighbouring India, performed their religious rituals in the Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj at Teri village here on Sunday.

The convoy of yatrees arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border and then reached Peshawar by air. They were later transported to Teri Samadhi (shrine) in Karak district in tight security.

Karak police had made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion. The security was supervised by Karak district police officer Shafiullah Jan, while SP Investigation Zahir Shah was monitoring the security situation at the Samadhi. Three DSPs along with a heavy contingent of police were deployed at the Samadhi.

The Hindu pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA and patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani while appreciating the arrangements said the Karak police had performed their duties with full responsibility.

MNA says govt promoting religious tourism in country

He said that the government of Pakistan was providing full support to promoting religious tourism in the country. He said that the arrival of Hindu yatrees from India at Teri Samadhi would help in building confidence between the countries. — APP

OUR CORRESPONDENT ADDS: The pilgrims were mostly overwhelmed with emotions and they were praising the security as well as other arrangements made for them.

“We felt as if we have entered the paradise when we reached here,” said Varona Malohtra, a pilgrim from New Delhi.

She said that she was fortunate enough to visit this Samadhi and she felt so much spiritual peace at such a holy place. The visibly emotional pilgrim hoped that in future pilgrims from both India and Pakistan would be visiting holy sites situated in both the countries.

“Because of the hospitality extended to us in Pakistan and specially in this province, we felt ourselves at home,” she said.

Another pilgrim, Aishwar Das, said around 200 of the pilgrims had come from India of which 15 were from Delhi.

He said they arrived at the Samadhi on Saturday and had spent the night there. He hoped that such visits between the two countries would continue in future.

The Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj is considered sacred by the Hindu community in different parts of the country as well as abroad.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2022