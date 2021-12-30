Dawn Logo

KMC ready to take control of Askari Park, says Murtaza Wahab

Tahir SiddiquiPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 09:25am
Karachi Admin­is­t­ra­­­tor Barrister Murtaza Wahab addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — Screengrab via YouTube
KARACHI: City Admin­is­t­ra­­­tor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the decision of the Supreme Court regarding Askari Park would be implemented.

The apex court had given Corps V two weeks to hand over Askari Park in Gulshan-i-Iqbal to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had directed the KMC to remove all commercial activities and structures on the premises of the park and ensure that it would be fully kept for public.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a model park in Shah Faisal Colony, the administrator said that KMC was ready to take administrative control of the park for its renovation and beautification as directed by the Supreme Court.

He said that the he had inaugurated a park in Model Colony the other day and now another park was opened here.

“We do not have an elected representative in Korangi, yet we are serving indiscriminately because we believe in service, and will continue to serve the people,” he said.

He announced that the Second Marigold Festival would be held at Frere Hall from Jan 7 to 9.

Sindh govt buying 240 buses

He said that the provincial government would buy 240 buses shortly to resolve public transport issue of the metropolis. He said that 50 buses would arrive by Jan 31.

He added that a special waterline was being laid from Hub to facilitate the residents of district West.

He said that Sindh produced the most gas, yet its people were deprived of the basic necessity. “It is their [federal government] incompetence that they say there will be a gas shortage in winter,” he said.

He said that due to shortage of gas, a delegation of industrialists called on the chief minister in which they said that they could not fulfil their export orders.

“Today not only Karachi, but also Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are caught in the whirlpool of inflation,” he said, adding that the inflation had risen to 12.5 per cent within a year.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2021

A D Bux
Dec 30, 2021 09:28am
Time to reclaim all public properties including all service roads occupied by the corrupt elite!
Shezi
Dec 30, 2021 09:32am
He's playing politics again.
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Dec 30, 2021 09:52am
What about Bilawal house?
